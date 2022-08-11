New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During a “Watch What Happens Live” performance, Kathy Hilton played a game and mistakenly identified singer Lizzo as “precious.”

Played a valuable role Gabourey Sidibe In the movie “Precious.”

In the episode, the host Andy Cohen Hilton “Will! Cathy! Know them?” There, Hilton’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Krystal Kung Minkoff and a fellow guest asked Hilton if she thought she could name a famous face. If she responds yes, Hilton will have to answer.

Hilton responded, “Do I feel like it? Worth it?”

Hilton’s comments were met with laughs and a resounding “no” from Cohen. Minkoff is seen putting his hand on his head in embarrassment.

In an attempt to calm the situation, Minkoff said, “But she’s worth it, Lizzo’s worth it.”

Hilton, going along with it, said, “That’s what I call her! Her nickname is ‘Precious’ to me.”

Cohen covers his face with question cards, horrified by Hilton’s flub.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident, with one writing, “It’s a very racist comment but because the fans love Kathy, they’re laughing it off.”

Another person said, “Look, Kathy pretty much confirms how she sees the world. She sees people who don’t like her as the same. She doesn’t distinguish one from the other. And that’s the problem. It explains too much and none of it is good.”

However, during the game, Hilton couldn’t even name Dwayne Johnson or Justin Timberlake.

Sidibe or not Lijo responded to this Hilton’s mistake.

A representative for Hilton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.