New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In his new book, “The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird,” Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jack E. Davis pays due attention to America’s greatest symbol of freedom.

The book takes a long and soaring “flight” into the cultural and natural history of the bald eagle, including the bird’s evolution from invasion to endangered species.

Davis, a professor of environmental history at the University of Florida, sat down with Fox News Digital at the recent Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, DC.

Quiz: Name that bird! Can you match these cute birds with their correct names?

The author says he thinks it’s “the right time” to recognize the bald eagle because there’s been such a big resurgence in the species across the country.

“We’re seeing eagles in numbers and frequencies that we didn’t see 10, 15, certainly 20 years ago,” he said.

Davis said the bald eagle has made a remarkable comeback since being recognized as endangered. The population also reached numbers not seen in nearly 400 years.

The bald eagle represents “ideal family values” because the birds stick together for life, are loyal to their nest and rebuild immediately after destruction, Jack Davis said.

Because baby boomers like him “didn’t grow up with a bald eagle” in at least 48 states, Davis said his instinct was to write a book that would provide more information about Davis’ “success story” and its history.

“We pushed the bald eagle to the brink of extinction twice,” he said.

“But we redeemed ourselves and brought it back.”

Davis added, “We often think of history as the consequences of human decision-making, but we tend to overlook the role that nature plays in shaping human history.”

About the born-and-raised Floridian bald eagle represents “ideal family values” because the birds mate for life, are loyal to their nest and rebuild immediately after destruction.

Endangered California condors released into Redwood National and State Parks for first time since 1892

“And they look after their young very reverently, when they leave the nest at about 18 to 20 weeks, [the young birds] often weigh more than their parents,” he said.

Although the bald eagle is not the official bird of the United States, the bird’s charisma has locked it in as a national symbol, Davis said.

“It embodies many of the values ​​associated with our country — strength and courage and freedom,” he said.

Actor Nick Offerman spoke about his love for the great outdoors at the National Book Festival

“But, with its white head, white tail and dark body, it’s a very recognizable bird.”

The bald eagle is featured on the flags of six states, is the most popular symbol of American sports teams, and adorns the Great Seal of the United States.

“It’s really an all-American bird,” Davis said.

“The bald eagle, in the wild, lives nowhere else outside of North America, so it’s a good choice for the Great Seal front of the United States.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Although he wrote “The Bald Eagle” for the enjoyment of the general public, Davis admits how much he “loved” writing about the bird.

“They are really great birds to watch, but also to write about,” he said.

Now, Jack E. Read an excerpt from ‘The Bald Eagle’ by Davies

From “The Bald Eagle” by Jack E. Davis: In their long journey from being the morally corrupt birds of Benjamin Franklin and John James Audubon to finally becoming a proud species in the eyes of Americans, bald eagles show that the impossible can be the beginning of the possible.

It is not these hardy birds that change.

They continued as usual, unethically or morally. What has changed are American sensibilities.

“The story of bald eagles’ experience as America’s bird is a study in awareness, transformation, and commitment.”

The story of bald eagles’ experience as America’s bird is a study in awareness, transformation, and commitment.

It is a story that will help us navigate the unprecedented environmental challenges that have decisively arrived in the 21st century.

This is a story of possibilities.

This excerpt is from the book “The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird” by Jack E. Davis. Copyright © 2022 Jack E. By Davis. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, WW Norton & Co.