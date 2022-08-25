New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Central American human trafficker spoke exclusively and anonymously to investigative reporter Sarah Carter about his illegal trade and the true state of the US-Mexico border, which he suggested is controlled by Mexican cartels and not the government at this point.

Carter told Fox News that the trafficker voluntarily agreed to the interview in part because he is uncomfortable with foreign children being trafficked into the United States, despite his role in the open border crisis.

“I’m the guy who takes people to the U.S. — immigrants, to be exact,” the man told Carter.

“I liked the risk of doing it, and I knew people would make a lot of money out of it.”

The obscure criminal organization he works for has a pipeline from El Salvador to the United States, he said, which becomes more dangerous when Mexican cartels get involved further down the line.

“It’s more risky because once we get to the cartels, they’re going to ask for the kids, to transport them with drugs and everything. So it’s definitely more dangerous,” he said.

The smuggler said it was “horrifying” to see the children, who are sometimes killed by cartels during their mass smuggling of human cargo, adding that it “really scares them to see the reality they can go through.”

Asked if a political leader or “all-out-war” was needed to loosen the cartel’s grip on the United States border under the Biden administration, the smuggler replied: “There’s no going back.”

“They already have too much power. The cartels that he thinks are too late to stop them,” he said.

Responding to the interview, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said no one could deny the “scope, magnitude and horror” of the border crisis.

He added that such smugglers are now nicknamed “poleros” or “flocks of chickens” as the illegal act has become more prevalent.

Rivera called for an “Ellis Island” in the south to facilitate legal entry for asylum seekers while securing the border against illegal and criminal elements.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican whose Texas district lies just north of the border, added that it was incredible to see New York City Mayor Eric Adams “complaining” about a few hundred immigrants being boarded at the Port Authority when it comes to his area. 8,000 per day.

He added that District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has been complaining about Union Station and Fox News moving to an area not far from the Washington bureau, should also understand what her liberal policies have done to the country.