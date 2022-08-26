New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities in Las Vegas have identified bones found on a newly exposed Lake Mead beach in May as those of a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who drowned 20 years ago.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Thomas Ernd was reported missing on Aug. 2, 2002.

On May 7, paddle boarders found the bones near a former marina in a Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Coroner Melanie Rouse said in a statement that investigators used DNA and Errand’s disappearance report to make the identification. An official cause and manner of death has not been determined.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Arendt jumped from the boat and was believed to have drowned, according to an obituary at the time.

Coroner’s investigators are still working to identify a man shot to death after a body was found in a rusty barrel on May 1, as well as partial human remains found near a swimming area on July 25 and August 6.

Partial skeletal remains were also found on August 16 near the swimming area.

The water level at Lake Mead has dropped more than 170 feet, less than 30% of capacity since the reservoir was filled in 1983.