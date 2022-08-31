New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it’s like to be on a police “ride along” after being named. An honorary officer with the Syracuse Police Department.

The A former bodybuilder He is best known for his role as ‘Hulk’ in the science fiction series “The Incredible Hulk”.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Ferrigno discussed the importance Assistant Officers As crime increases.

“It’s all about respecting that leadership, because a lot of kids today don’t have God, they don’t have respect, they don’t have respect for themselves. That’s why I’m lucky.”

‘Incredible Hulk’ Star Lou Ferrigno Helps Fan With Epilepsy

In his post on Facebook, Ferrigno called himself a reserve sheriff and expressed his gratitude for being able to help multiple communities during his “ride” with the police.

In the photo, Ferrigno and his fellow officers are at the scene of a car crash, with several people surrounding the area as one officer attends to the man in the car.

Ferrigno’s father was an officer with the NYPD for 26 years.

In his own right, Ferrigno has a long history Supports police departments across the country.

