Huge sea lion tries to jump into British Columbia couple’s boat and almost flips it over

On Monday, a British Columbian couple was frightened when a distraught sea lion tried to jump into their small fishing boat to escape a pod of killer whales.

On Monday, Ernest and Wiesia Godek were enjoying a day in Pedder Bay, about 30km from Victoria, when they saw a pod of killer whales swimming by.

“We just parked on the water away from the shore. Something just hit [the boat] Bottom. It was definitely something alive and huge. It was very scary,” Godek said. How does this happen host Neil Coxal.

Mark Malleson, the nearest whale watching guide from the Prince of Whales travel company, saw the meeting and told Victoria Times colonist that the sea lion was not preyed upon by killer whales, but perhaps they heard them and panicked.

“From what we hear from very experienced boaters and fishermen, this has never happened before,” said Godek. “That’s how it happened to us, and we’re here to tell the story and share it with people.”

Here is part of their conversation.

Your boat is not that big, right?

We were the smallest ship. There were several. Our boat is 14 feet long [four metres] and it looks like an exposed aluminum boat from the 1970s that has a small leak. So he’s not that strong.

And then something hits. What do you think it was?

We thought it was a killer whale because they were heading our way. So they submerged about 20 meters from the boat as they passed by. They were walking in our direction and at first I thought it was a whale, which would be unusual if the whale actually collided with the boat.

And it wasn’t a killer whale. So what was it?

It was a huge sea lion.

And how to react at this moment?

It was very intimidating because we thought there was something that connects killer whales with sea lions… and we were in the middle of it.

You thought that more things would crash into your boat, more creatures would try to jump on your boat.

Exactly … whether it was a hunt, or some kind of struggle, or a fight, we thought that we were in the thick of it. And it was really scary because of the huge size of these animals.

I can only imagine. So are you screaming at that moment or are you trying to keep quiet?

We were actually whispering to each other because there was a bang and then the head popped out and then disappeared under the water again and everything was quiet. It was so calm, and so we whispered, [trying] not to make noise.

I don’t know what prompted us to do this, but we didn’t scream. We don’t seem to have fought hard in any way. We just looked at each other and said, “What should we do?”

What did your wife Viesya do and say? Have you held onto each other all your dear life?

So my wife Viesya was [sitting] in front of the bow of the boat.

When there was a blow … on the bottom of the boat, she immediately climbed onto the floor of the boat so as not to be so close and so open on … a higher level of the boat.

So she went to the floor and lay down on the floor. And I think she may have even closed her eyes because she can’t remember that the sea lion was there.

Viesia and Ernest Godek were whispering to each other after something crashed into their boat this week. Then a sea lion tried to jump in there. (Presented by Ernest Godeck)

I bet you can. And I’ve seen the video, it seems to be happening very, very fast. But I bet it was like slow motion for you. How close was it to you? Did it affect you? Could you smell him?

It was at arm’s length. I definitely smelled him. My clothes were soaked through when the boat was half submerged due to the weight of the sea lion and… I was soaked to the waist and I could smell this for the rest of the day. It just didn’t leave me.

It’s incomprehensible how quickly everything happened and how little time you have to react. That’s why, you know, it’s important that our life jackets are on at all times, because it’s only a fraction of a second.

Do you understand why the sea lion was so eager, I guess you could say, to get on your boat?

killer whales [seemed] at some point they changed course and headed straight for our boat. And I think the sea lion that was in the way of the killer whales was trying to get away from them. So he tried to make [its] way to safety… he looked very distressed.

He was breathing very heavily as his head popped out of the water. It didn’t seem to be calm at all. He clung to the boat until he decided that [the] the safest place for him would be at the top of the boat. But this was not because the size of the boat would not have accommodated such a giant.

According to Godek, the sea lion was unable to fully climb into the boat and slipped out again. (Brandon Bissonnette/Prince of the Whales)

Did you guys just speed up after that?

It happened, the boat filled up, you know, partly with a lot of water. And we were trying… I was trying to balance it back… to the surface of the water, and the sea lion must have realized that… the boat couldn’t take it. So it slipped, slipped. And at this time I started the engine and tried to escape from the area.

How are you feeling now?

I’m still a little shocked. We watched this video for the first time last night, and… it’s a pretty scary moment where you are, you know, in a very vulnerable position.

This fight for… your life, which, you know, brings back some thoughts and feelings, even as we talk about it now. But I will be there again.

Written by Andrea Bellemare. Interview with Ernest Godeck by Morgan Passy. The questions and answers have been edited for greater length and clarity.