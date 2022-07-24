New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An 11-foot alligator was recorded on video letting out a terrifying roar as deputies in Florida tried to subdue the large reptile on a homeowner’s property, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on Oak Hills Place in Rotonda around 1 a.m. after the homeowner discovered the giant gator under his Jeep, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Have you ever heard an alligator roar?” The sheriff’s office posted a video of the encounter on Facebook.

In the video, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers assist deputies and try to restrain the animal when it suddenly lets out a monstrous roar.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gator did not go down without a fight, rolled on the ground several times and pulled out a homeowner’s light pole.

According to the FWC, alligators live in Florida’s swamps, marshes, rivers and lakes and are found in all 67 counties.

Alligator encounters can be deadly, including the latest incident at the Boca Royal Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida. A woman in her 80s has died after falling into a pool at a country club and being attacked by two crocodiles as she struggled to get out.