Hudson’s Bay to revive Zellers discount store chain

Canadian department store Zellers hopes to return next year, ten years after the discount store chain closed most of its stores.

Hudson’s Bay Co. says Zellers will introduce a new e-commerce website and expand its footprint at select Hudson’s Bay department stores nationwide in early 2023.

The company says that the relaunched Zellers will offer “the first digital shopping journey that infuses brand nostalgia.”

The return of Zellers comes as soaring inflation forces consumers to discount retailers in search of lower prices.

It also comes amid an ongoing lawsuit over a Quebec family’s use of the Zellers brand.

The Moniz family is behind various recent trademark applications and corporate registries including Zellers Inc., Zellers Convenience Store Inc. and Zellers Restaurant Inc.

In a lawsuit filed last fall, HBC accused the Moniz family of trademark infringement, goodwill and so-called extradition – misleading marketing or misrepresentation of products.

Most stores closed by 2013.

Zellers department store was founded in 1931 and acquired by HBC in 1978.

It operated as the discount division of its Hudson Bay flagship department stores under the slogan “Where the lowest price is the law”.

The store reached its peak in the late 1990s with about 350 outlets before losing ground to big competitors like Walmart.

In 2011, HBC announced plans to sell most of the remaining Zellers lease to Target Corp., closing most stores by 2013.

The retailer has kept several Zellers stores open for liquidation until 2020.

In 2021, the company opened a Zellers pop-up store at Hudson’s Bay department stores in Burlington, Ontario and Anjou, Quebec.