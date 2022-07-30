Huddersfield 0-1 Burnley Company started with a win

Burnley’s Vincent Kompany didn’t have it all in their own way in their win over Huddersfield, but Jan Maatsen’s winner summed up the newfound dynamism to give an idea of ​​what would happen when the defender started and finished an attractive move to start the match. a new era of the club with three points.

The Clarets completed over 300 first-half passes, only twice in 90 minutes all last season to show the early influence of their new coach. Not surprisingly, Kompany said he was inspired by Josep Guardiola before the match. The Manchester City boss would love a win too, even if it came from a Chelsea player who looted into the box from left-back before clearing out the bottom corner.

Burnley have taken a revolutionary approach to their new era with six debutants in the starting lineup. Maatsen, a constant threat from the left, and Josh Cullen in midfield were the most impressive recruits in a turbulent summer when transfer politics were constantly changing. the window closes.

The heat of battle seemed to reach Kompany early; the Belgian felt the need to take off his jacket with less than four minutes left on the clock. It won’t be sporty. He watched as Burnley learned at work about their new roles and system, but they were soon on their feet, much to Kompany’s delight.

Cullen settled into the pivotal role of central midfielder the fastest, helping those around him pick up speed, helping Burnley control the game in the process. He was a man who sparked all the positives with his gentle touch, passing and ability to read the game, showing why Kompany was so eager to reunite after working together at Anderlecht. “I know him as a person,” Kompany said. “He helps bring people together, communicates on the field. It’s good for him that he was man of the match, but knowing him is not his priority.”

Burnley fans cheered at the start of the season for an extended period of passing, something not seen in the Sean Dyche era, when every side pass that landed was accompanied by a quasi-sarcastic “Ole” at a crowded end when the Clarets dominated possession. “I thought the first half was pretty disappointing, I thought that from a tactical point of view, maybe we didn’t quite get it right, we lost the middle of the field,” admitted Danny Schofield.

Old and new came together thanks to Ashley Barnes’ clever dummy pass work to create space in the box, ultimately bringing Josh Brownhill back to his feet, allowing him to control and inadvertently put the ball in the debutant’s path. Maatsen, who showed a desire to run halfway to pounce and return home.

Kompany’s vision of the attacking side began to flash in flashes as confidence grew. Shortly after the first hit, a second was supposed to show up when Connor Roberts and Cullen played one-two and saw the cornerback grab an overhand throw, but his inside jab was stopped by Lee Nicholls.

The company constantly sought advice behind the scenes from predecessor Mike Jackson. As long as they’re happy with nearly three-quarters possession, the two defenders in the dugout will be thrilled that they didn’t miss a shot on target. “I wouldn’t be a manager if everything suited me. There’s a lot to be done, I’ve heard a lot about the style of the game. For me, it’s Burnley at the forefront, and Burnley is hard work. I saw it in players who were brave. There were good fundamentals,” Kompany said.

Sensing a shift in momentum, Schofield made a double sub on his managerial debut, releasing Jack Rudoni and Tino Angiorina just before the hour mark. The latter had an instant impact when Cullen was fouled at the edge of the court and booked for his troubles, stoking the ire of the crowd.

Whether Burnley will be able to make such a sustained effort during a 46-game season remains to be seen. The players weakened in the last stages of the wet night against the inexorable opposition, but, most importantly, managed to hold on. With the foundation set for Burnley, all they have to do is reach company standards in over an hour.