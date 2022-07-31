How we talk about monkeypox matters. Experts suggest ways to reduce stigma

Enlarge this image switch title Betancourt/AFP via Getty Images

In places like San Francisco and state of new york declare a monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, the big question is how to talk about the virus at all.

Monkeypox, also known as hMPXV, has been spreading across the US since May. As of Friday there were more 5100 confirmed cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus causes smallpox-like symptoms such as rash, fever, and headache. It is transmitted through close physical contact and rarely fatal.

Although anyone can get infectedflash appears largely affected men who have sex with other men. This has led some public health officials to question how to raise awareness of the spread without making the early public health mistakes of the HIV/AIDS crisis when gay and bisexual men were stigmatized and discriminated against.

It’s a tough conversation, but it matters, said Dr. Joseph Lee, a professor of health education and advocacy at East Carolina University who has studied public health messaging.

“We need to make sure we’re bringing the right people to the right communities and saying things in a way that resonates,” Lee told NPR. “Because the harm from misunderstanding is real and hard to fix.”

Experts say be honest, but don’t exaggerate the risk of one group over another.

Focusing on how the virus is affecting different populations can be counterproductive and unhelpful, Li said.

On the one hand, it tends to make people who are disproportionately affected feel like fatalists and be less likely to seek help, he added. On the other hand, it causes those who are less affected to mistakenly believe that they are less vulnerable.

“You may recognize that there are differences and it is important to do so, but that does not mean that this should be the focus or message of the campaign. It just tells you who to contact,” Li said.

Overemphasis can also lead to speculation about why the inconsistency exists and activate harmful stereotypes.

At the same time, do not attach too much importance to sex.

Monkeypox is not a STD, and sex is just one way the virus is spread. Still, local health officials discussed whether gay and bisexual men in particular should be advised to abstain from sex during the current outbreak.

Joaquín Carcaño, director of community organizing for the Latin American Commission on AIDS, said the leadership was not only ineffective but could pose more risk.

“We know abstinence-only training doesn’t work for pregnant women, so why would we use it for that?” he told NPR. “When you say there is no sex, you are mischaracterizing that MPV, also known as monkeypox, is a sex-related transmission, which may be, but that’s not all.”

Carcagno, who has worked to debunk misinformation about the virus, is also concerned that overindulgence in sex could cause people to ignore public health advice altogether. Instead, he recommends phrases like “limit physical encounters” and “limit intimate, long-term encounters.”

Tailor your messages for different audiences

The broader the message, the less likely it will resonate with the entire audience, said Dr. Tyler Termeer, chief executive officer of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

“It’s very important to know who your audience is and create a set of messages that are understandable and resonate,” Termeer said.

The Foundation published online health guide ahead of this weekend’s Up Your Alley festival, which is a leather and fetish street fair. The flyer offers specific advice on how to safely participate in the event, including whether or not to wear latex, attend bondage performances, and practice social distancing at parties.

Termeer added that it was important that the brochure be accessible, sex-positive and realistic for people’s reactions, while still being factual. He plans to continue to create customized messages for events in the future if necessary.

Remind people that there are proactive steps to take

Experts caution against fear-based messaging, especially when they target communities that have historically been discriminated against.

While it is important to highlight the severity of the virus, it is equally important to emphasize that testing and vaccines exist. In this sense, the outbreak is far more preventable and manageable than the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

Termeer told NPR that he hopes that once public health officials figure out how to effectively talk about the virus, they can focus on even more pressing issues, like removing bureaucratic barriers to accessing testing and treatment.

“The fact that we still have to sound the alarm to get the resources we need is unacceptable,” he said. “It really makes a lot of us wonder if it would be more relevant if it didn’t affect a community that has been marginalized for so long.”