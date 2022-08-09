How we mourn the victims of Covid

LONDON. Gradually, a Covid-19 refuge emerged on top of a hill in the town of Bedworth in central England. The process was to become a metaphor for human life. Like bones fused over time, it grew taller as the memorial’s makers spent months joining the intricate pieces of wood into a skeletal structure that finally came into its own, 65 feet high.
Then they burned it all down.
There have always been monuments commemorating the deaths of people as a result of catastrophic events, such as thousands of memorials dedicated to world wars, the September 11 attacks, the Holocaust.
But the Covid-19 pandemic, now in its third year, has become a unique challenge for grieving families. This is not a single event in one place. As the global death toll of more than six million continues to rise, communities and families are scrambling to keep up by erecting memorials as a tragedy unfolds with an undetermined end.
New monuments are being erected. Old projects are expanding. Photos and biographies of Covid-19 victims in Malaysia as well as South Africa updated online. Landscapes in villages and cities are transformed by memory, from a waist-high building to Boundary ButtonsIndia, spinning turntables fixed along a walkway in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Names are written on a wall along the River Thames in London and on stones lined up in hearts farm in New Jersey. Thousands of waving flags were planted outside the Rhode Island State House. Ribbons are tied to a church fence in South Africa.
“People were dying in hospitals alone, or their loved ones couldn’t even see them or hold their hands, so maybe some of these memorials are connected to better wires,” said Erica Doss, a University of Notre Dame professor who studies how Americans memorials are used.
“We really need to remember, and we need to do it now,” Dr. Doss said. “Covid is not over yet. These are some strange memorials to which names are added. They are kind of liquid. They are out of time.”
It is not easy for the builders of these memorials to capture death. It is elusive and vast, like an airborne virus that claimed lives and left the question of how to make a physical manifestation out of the void.
For the builders of the sanctuary in Bedworth, a former mining town, the answer was to abandon their collective craftsmanship of nearly 1,000 carved pine and birch arches, spiers and cornices and turn them to ash at sunset on May 28th. .
According to one of the organizers, the moment was needed as an event of catharsis and rebirth, when people who saw the sanctuary standing can now return and see how it disappeared.
“It will still be in their memory,” said Helen Braque, the project’s producer. “Feel the emptiness the way you feel with this dead loved one.”
wall of hearts
A year after it started, new names are still being added to the thousands scrawled on hearts painted on a wall along the River Thames in London.
A walk along its nearly half-mile stretch shows how death gutted generations and left several countries untouched. Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish and Urdu are among the languages in the messages “grandfather”, “mother”, “dad”, “grandmother”.
Uncle Joshua. My brother. My first friend.
Their authors tried to understand death. “Angel wings came too soon,” is how someone described the death of Sandra Otter on January 30, 2021. “Keep rocking” was Big Pete’s message.
The virus hit neighbors, comedians and drinking buddies whose stories were told with a marker on the wall. Dr. Sanjay Wadhavan “gave his life saving others”. Cookies are “still remembered in the mail.” To all London taxi drivers, RIP.
Some tried to understand the meaning of the loss. Angela Powell was “more than just a number”. One person wrote, “That was murder,” while another said, “They let them all down.” A woman named Sonya turned to Jemal Hussein: “It’s a pity that you died alone.”
The founders of the wall were citizens and activists who started painting empty hearts last year towards the end of one of the British lockdowns. It is visible from Parliament across the river to represent the more than 150,000 people who had Covid-19 on their death certificates in Britain.
Soon there were countless names in the hearts.
“We can’t control it,” said Fran Hall, a volunteer who draws new hearts regularly and covers up any offensive graffiti that comes up.
“We could draw one section and people would add hearts further,” she said. “This is still happening. It’s really organic.”
General grief
Dacia Viejo-Rose, who researches the society’s use of memorials at the University of Cambridge, said the “expression” of grief over Covid-19 was compelling because so many were suffering alone.
“There has been so much talk about the statistics of people dying that we have lost count of individual suffering,” she said. “We’ve lost sight of individual stories.”
People who are grieving often seek solace in a memorial that is irrelevant, she said.
One day in June, Du Chen, a student from China who is studying at the University of Manchester, knelt down to write in Chinese on one of the painted hearts in London to “wish everyone well.”
“People are not only remembering those they lost, but also the way of life before the pandemic,” he said.
A family of tourists from Spain paused, saying that their people had also been affected. Alba Prego, 10, ran her fingers over photographs pinned to a heart mourning Californian Gerald Leon Washington, who died at age 72 in March.
“The people who wrote it loved it very much,” she said.
Around her, nameless hearts waited for new names.
As the death toll rises, there will be more.
white ribbons
They also find a memorial site on the fence of St. James Presbyterian Church in Bedfordview, a suburb on the outskirts of Johannesburg. In early 2020, janitors began tying white satin ribbons to the fence for people who had died from Covid-19.
By June 25, 2020, about three months after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, they tied the 2205th tape. By December was 23 827.
In January 2021, the month with the highest average death rate in South Africa, the church said it would tie one ribbon for every 10 deaths.
The latest figures show that more than 102,000 people have died from Covid-19 in South Africa, although the rate has slowed. According to Reverend Gavin Locke, 46,200 tapes were tied to the fence in early July.
He said families “suffered tremendous trauma from not being able to visit loved ones in the hospital, seeing the dead, and in some cases not being able to follow normal rituals.”
white flags
In Washington DC, more than 700,000 white flags have been planted on 20 acres of federal land, one for every person who has died from Covid. From September 17 to October 3, 2021, mourners roamed the noisy field, writing down messages and names. on the flags.
“I miss you every day, baby,” a woman whispered as she planted the flag, in a moment captured in a documentary published by The New York Times.
By May 12 this year, when the US death toll reached one millionPresident Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in the White House and in public places for four days.
The white flags keep going up.
Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, installation artist:In America: remembersaid a memorial using the new flags planned in New Mexico in October. In June, thousands were planted on the lawn in front of the State House in Providence, Rhode Island, in memory of the 3,000 people who died there from Covid-19.
“What we’re seeing is a push to deal with this at the state and local levels because nobody sees this happening at the national level,” Ms. Firstenberg said.
“The plane is still crashing,” she said. “And it hurts a lot for families not to acknowledge that the pain still exists.”