How we mourn the victims of Covid

LONDON. Gradually, a Covid-19 refuge emerged on top of a hill in the town of Bedworth in central England. The process was to become a metaphor for human life. Like bones fused over time, it grew taller as the memorial’s makers spent months joining the intricate pieces of wood into a skeletal structure that finally came into its own, 65 feet high.

Then they burned it all down.

There have always been monuments commemorating the deaths of people as a result of catastrophic events, such as thousands of memorials dedicated to world wars, the September 11 attacks, the Holocaust.