How to Watch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN)The winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrate the best music videos and artists of the year, will be announced on Sunday.

Readers who remember Dire Straits’ “I Want MTV” know that the show has developed a reputation over the years for funny moments from Madonna, Britney, Beyoncé and Kanye.
It’s fair to expect some memorable moments with the Moonperson trophy at the VMAs.
    Here’s what to know about the show.

      place

      Read on
      The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

      the host

        Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will all share hosting duties.

        performers

        Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Blackpink and Panic! are among the artists scheduled to perform at the Disco.

        nominated

        Nominees include Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.
        Styles and Doja Cat have the most nominations with eight, followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with seven each.
        Minaj is set to receive the 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award, while The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been named Global Icons.

        live

        The show begins at 8pm ET and will air simulcast on MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, CW, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.
        MTV also offers 24 hours for free pass on its live TV stream.

        pre-show

        Pre-show performances and red carpet interviews will air live on MTV beginning at 6:30 pm ET.
          If you have cable, you can stream the VMAs using your account information through the MTV website and the MTV app.
          Youtube TV and Hulu + Live TV will also broadcast the show. (Youtube TV offers a one-week free trial for new subscribers.)

