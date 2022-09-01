type here...
Politics
Politics

How to watch President Joe Biden's Philadelphia prime-time speech on Thursday

President Joe Biden’s prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Thursday will address the nation’s fight for democracy.

Biden’s speech will take place at Independence Hall, known as the birthplace of American democracy and where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign.

Pennsylvania is a battleground for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. This week will be Biden’s second visit to Pennsylvania.

The White House did not provide additional information about the speech.

Biden’s prime-time speech:‘Extremist threat to our democracy’: What Biden hopes to accomplish in Thursday’s prime-time speech

Biden’s speech:Biden will deliver a prime-time speech Thursday in Philadelphia on the ‘continuing battle for the nation’s soul’

Here you can see it.

What time is Thursday’s speech tonight?

Thursday’s speech will be at 8pm ET.

Where to watch the speech?

USA TODAY’s YouTube channel will stream the speechAs well as the White House YouTube channel.

Midterm:Biden’s student debt forgiveness is a potential midterm boon for Democrats — and a big gamble

