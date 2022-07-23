New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vaping is a trendy new hobby that has become a relevant habit.

According to experts, vaping is just as addictive as cigarettes.

Because the number one addictive substance in e-cigarettes is nicotine.

Dr. Itai Danovich, director of psychiatry at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, told Fox News Digital in an interview that while e-cigarettes and vape products come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, adolescent use of e-cigarettes is “really concerning.”

He added that the number of people smoking tobacco products has fallen sharply – yet vaping is on the rise.

“Over 20% of high school students used electronic cigarettes and 10% of middle school students did the same,” he said.

“Children do not recognize the risks and harms associated with what they see so systematically and everywhere, and [such things] There’s a lot of social value.”

Perhaps most alarming is the fact that nearly 80% of children who start smoking before age 18 continue into adulthood, according to Danovich.

Addiction medicine physician and director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center, Dr. Taylor Hayes told Fox News Digital that because the adolescent brain is still developing, addiction is more susceptible.

“Chronic addiction is a concern in young people because the brain is developing,” he said.

“Then we [would] Have another generation of people who are dependent on nicotine and may even switch to smoking.”

“The priming that happens in children’s brains increases their risk of developing addiction to other substances, such as alcohol or illegal drugs,” Danovich also said.

As the younger generation jumps on the vaping bandwagon, Hayes said one of his concerns is the resurgence of tobacco smoking.

“Do they switch to other nicotine-containing substances like tobacco?” He asked. “And then we’ll have another generation of people who are nicotine-dependent and revert back to smoking.”

“Because, believe me, the tobacco industry is not giving up on tobacco.”

Although there’s still not much knowledge about the long-term effects of vaping, both experts agree that anything that forms a habit is a red flag.

Danovich and Hayes revealed that parents had significantly increased concerns about e-cigarette use in their practices.

But all hope is not lost: Hayes says quitting gets easier over time until the intention sticks.

“The truth about all cravings is that they become less intense and less frequent over time,” he says.

For those looking to kick the habit, here are some expert tips on how to quit vaping.

1. Set a goal and an exit date

Setting a firm vision for the future is the first step to overcoming addiction.

Start by setting a date to make a change and finally quit for good.

Then, set goals for how you want to get there, whether it’s cutting back or quitting cold turkey.

Sharing these goals with others holds you accountable for achieving them, so consider talking to friends and family about your intentions.

2. Make a plan

Making a plan for how to quit and sticking to it requires thinking about the obstacles ahead.

Danovich notes that some people who vape feel attached to the habit because of social pressures; The same applies to other health-related problems such as weight or stress.

“Thinking about challenges … what exactly do you get out of them?” he asked. “What will be difficult for you when you stop?”

Addicts should map out how they plan to overcome vaping as a dependency and explore options for stress relief and other conditions.

Hayes added, “A plan to quit usually involves changing habits, changing routines.”

Hayes suggests breaking routines that force people to vape more; They may change the location of their breaks at work or avoid going to bars.

“Routine changes eliminate triggers and cues often associated with substance use,” he said.

3. Change the mindset

Changing your thoughts about vaping can help break the addiction, Hayes explained.

Repeating mantras like, “It’s not for me,” “I don’t smoke,” or “I’m not a vaper anymore” can change a person’s entire mindset.

“You have to change the mindset of, ‘OK, I’m quitting,'” he said. “‘It’s not me. I’m not a vaper anymore. I don’t want to be addicted.’

“Thoughts like this, if you use them for a few seconds, are sometimes very effective in distracting people so that the urge to use dissipates very quickly.”

4. Try nicotine replacement therapies

There are many options for nicotine replacements, including nicotine patches and gum sold at most drugstores.

“Any adult who uses e-cigarettes or vaping would probably benefit from nicotine replacement therapy,” Danovich said.

For children, psychiatrists recommend that they only use nicotine replacement therapies if their addiction is “well established.”

Regular vape users should try 14-milligram nicotine patches and taper off after several weeks, Hayes recommends.

Judging by success rates with tobacco smokers, addicts with effective replacement therapy are twice as likely to kick the habit for good, Dr.

5. Prepare for withdrawals

People who try to quit vaping are often caught up in the horrors of withdrawal symptoms.

“That’s why a lot of people come back,” Hayes said. “That negative reinforcement from withdrawal really drives them to use again.”

“It’s a very, very powerful reinforcement,” he added.

The doctor warns that withdrawal symptoms will inevitably occur and that the first two to four days are usually very difficult.

“Then you really have to focus on changing routines, behaviors, thinking,” he said.

Hayes suggests trying other alternatives, such as nicotine lozenges or regular hard candies, during the withdrawal period.

6. Check out counseling resources

Danovich notes that there are “tons” of counseling resources available to help make plans, anticipate challenges and “achieve success with the goal of quitting.”

This includes the addiction hotline 1-800-QUIT-NOW, as well as the online chat support website LiveHelp.

For kids, Danovich recommends the website teen.smokefree.gov, which offers “really helpful” guidance on how to quit smoking.

“We don’t want to depend on anything,” Danovich said. “Especially unhealthy for us.”

As for Hayes, his message to all people hooked on vaping is to give kicking the habit a good try.

“It will hook you if you don’t try,” he said.

“And every time you try, you learn something about what works and what doesn’t — and what you can do to improve your plan if it didn’t work last time,” he says.