US NEWS How to end the war on drugs in a...
US NEWS

How to end the war on drugs in a country synonymous with drugs

By printveela editor

-

2
0
Bogota, Colombia (CNN)It’s home to notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar and home to the legendary Santa Marta Gold — once the most sought-after strain of weed in the United States — for which it is named. of Colombia Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range.

For many, Colombia is synonymous with drug cartels and drug traffickers. It is one of the world’s largest drug producers — last year, the US government The production was approx More than a million kilograms of cocaine, the most in the world and more than the two nearest nations, Peru and Bolivia. So when the new president of a South American country says he intends to regulate the use of illegal substances — or some of them — the world listens.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced at his inauguration earlier this month that “it is time to accept that the war on drugs has been a total failure,” commenting on a bill his administration recently submitted to Congress to legalize recreational marijuana.
    Colombian law already allows the production of marijuana For medical reasonsExports are required primarily to foreign markets such as the United States and Canada, but supporters of the new law believe that legalizing recreational marijuana alone could divert thousands of farmers away from drug trafficking and the legal trade.
      To this day, the Colombian state is challenged by the control of its territory by various criminal actors, from former left-wing guerrillas and paramilitaries to narco-cartels and organized crime syndicates. Drug trafficking is a powerful source of revenue for these criminals, and over the past 50 years public authorities have pursued a prohibitionist agenda by banning the trade and consumption of drugs to hit criminals in their pockets. But the flow of illegal drugs never stopped.

