How to capitalize on England’s triumph

When the Lionesses picked up the European Championship trophy on Sunday, one eye was already occupied with what’s next? As special and historic as this moment is, it will be a failure if women’s football doesn’t come to fruition.

Winning the international arena can change the sport. Just as the success of the US national football team in the ’99s led to the explosion of women’s football in the States, or the legacy of the Dutch victory in 2017 as participation and attendance increased, along with the introduction of the first professional Vrouwen Eredivisie, England will need to find their own way to make sure that this achievement has a long-term effect.

How can we be sure of this? Here are six areas to focus on.

Equal access in the early years

As Ian Wright passionately said after the Lionesses’ semi-final win over Sweden, “If girls aren’t allowed to play football in PE like boys are, what are we doing?”

He is not wrong. According to the Football Association, 63% of schools offer equal access to women’s football in PE, including only 44% of high schools. These barriers are set up at key stages in children’s development that will color their outlook for years to come.

Work is underway, one of the main goals of which FA strategy for women’s and girls’ football in England namely, “every girl of primary school age should have equal access to school and clubs” by 2024.

The path to participation and diversification

Growth of interest always follows the success of a tournament, and the infrastructure must be ready to meet the demand.

More resources need to be allocated at the grassroots level and at the bottom of the football pyramid to ensure that attention goes beyond elite competitive sports. A strong club path is essential, as is an active effort to reach a more diverse range of communities. It is here that the stars of the future will be discovered and will also give girls and women the opportunity to play and enjoy the sport they have traditionally been excluded from.

Building on the success of WSL

Strong national leagues are the key to international success. A game-changing broadcast deal between Sky Sports and the BBC in 2021 was critical in bringing the game to the fore. However, there is a participation fee. The usual kick-off time for a big match on a Sunday night doesn’t suit the average fan.

Likewise, several stadiums in the league fall short of the requirements. I have a slightly more radical take on this. I think that every team should play at home near their club. The spaces may not fill up instantly, but if you line them up correctly, they will appear.

Beth Mead takes a picture during Arsenal’s WSL match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in May. Photo: Bradley Collier/PA.

Club marketing + community outreach

I said in the previous part that we should use this moment to “sell hell” out of the game. This requires the participation of all participants and perhaps a look at other models to see what can be learned.

Clubs need to increase their marketing budgets and outreach. There is a tendency to be complacency, thinking that being a big brand among men, viewers will automatically come. When I spoke with Casey Stoney for a previous edition, she highlighted how effectively NWSL clubs are infiltrating their communities and laying the foundations. More of this should be done in England.

media attention

It so often happens that after the media attention to the tournament has skyrocketed, it drops within a few months. Of course, the demand that Euro 2022 has created – 17.4 million viewers tuned into the BBC final – shows that this cannot be repeated. Lighting needs to be in the game 365 days a year, bringing all of its wonders and challenges to life so it can continue to be the focus of people’s attention.

How English newspapers covered the Euro 2022 final. Continued media attention is vital. Composition: Daily Mirror / The Daily Telegraph / The Daily Mail / The Sun / Metro

Continued success of the national team

England cannot rest on its laurels. After a short break, attention will be completely riveted on the World Cup, the main sporting event in July and August. However, success must also be achieved at the youth level and continued development of strong talents. Youth football has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and work needs to be done to ensure its recovery.

Topics for discussion

America’s Cup Champions 2022 Brazil ended the Copa América with a 1–0 victory over Colombia. After a first-half penalty from Debigny, Pia Sundheij’s team lifted the trophy for the eighth time. They will face England in the first Women’s Finalissima next year.

Crowd honors England and Germany Seven thousand spectators gathered in Trafalgar Square on Monday to celebrate England’s Euro success with their Lionesses. Meanwhile, Germany has returned home to celebrate their second place with thousands of their fans on the streets of Frankfurt.

Fans gather in Frankfurt to pay their respects to the German national team after their second place at the Euro. Photo: Thomas Bocker/DFB/Getty Images

Intercontinental World Cup play-offs almost over Nine places have been determined for the first Intercontinental Playoffs. Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Senegal and Thailand have already booked seats. UEFA distribution will be determined later this year. The competition will take place in New Zealand next February to play out the remaining three qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.

Quote of the week

“The legacy of this tournament is change in society. That’s all we’ve done. We bought all together. We have people who come to the games and we want them to come to the WSL games. But the legacy of this team is the winners, and this is the beginning of the journey. Leah Williamson, England captain

Recommended viewing

Score the winning goal at Wembley to see your country win Euro 2022: nothing better than that. Chloe Kelly’s overtime goal was certainly not the prettiest, but the celebration was iconic.

