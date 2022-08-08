How to Adapt Jane Austen — and Why It’s So Hard to Get It Right

(CNN) It’s bolder than marrying for love, riskier than running away with Mr. Wickham, and easier than Anne Eliot to adapt Jane Austen’s beloved, essential books for the screen.

And yet, filmmakers are trying.

It’s a surreal work, volumes of social commentary, sparkling dialogue, and characters so endearing that they’ve inspired an entire love interest archetype. But more often than not, these films succeed and even reveal new levels to Austen’s authentic works. At the very least, they inspire debate among many of her readers.

CNN consulted several Austen scholars and devotees to explain what they look for in adapting Austen’s work — and why translating the magic of her words to the screen can be so difficult.

Why we love adapting Austen

In a way, Austen’s stories are quintessential romances. They have all the hallmarks of the genre: disapproving families, mismatched couples, hate-love relationships, long-awaited reunions, unrealistic declarations of love.

We’ve seen these tropes crop up almost every time Romance story From So what makes Austen’s romance so worthy of retelling?

On the one hand, it’s a shrewd business decision to revive Austen — there’s always been an audience for her work, said Jillian Davis and Yolanda Rodriguez, hosts of the “Pemberley Podcast,” in which they analyze various adaptations of Austen’s work.

“Complex relationships will never go out of style,” Davis and Rodriguez told CNN in an email.

Over the years, Austen adaptations have earned millions, been nominated for more than a dozen Oscars and multiple Emmys, and convinced audiences around the world that Mr. Darcy is the gold standard of clairvoyance. The ’90s gave us a flurry of Austen adaptations — the Firth-starring “Pride and Prejudice,” “Emma” with Gwyneth Paltrow, “Sense and Sensibility” with Emma Thompson to name a few — and others. Regency-era stories, as we have them now between the Huge popularity of “Bridgerton”. Austen’s popularity spans the globe — see the Bollywood-inspired film “Bride and Prejudice” and China’s “Mr. Pride vs. Miss Prejudice,” two of Austen’s many adaptations starring Asian protagonists.

Although Austen’s novels have always incorporated love and marriage into their plots, the author did not always portray marriage as the perpetually happy ending her heroines aspire to. It is a financial decision and a family duty, which her female characters are keenly aware of. Inger Brode, associate professor of English and comparative literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said Austen’s women were often ambivalent about what their freedom would mean if they married.

“Austen is a way for today’s readers to romanticize soul mates and preserve their self-respect,” said Brodie, who has published several papers on Austen.

And so, in that way, she said, Austen’s stories continue to inspire and empower today: they are love stories told from a distinctly feminist perspective that still give their protagonists some kind of agency.

What is right is Austen’s best adaptation

A strong Austen adaptation need not parrot the original text or even take place in late 18th century England. In fact, Brodey said she would like a film that doesn’t feel indebted to the source novel. Austenites CNN Interview – For an Austen adaptation to be successful, it must retain the spirit of her work, especially its intense depth and unparalleled wit.

“One of the most challenging things for any adapter of Austen is to capture the incredible combination of humor, satire and social commentary in her fiction, along with truly moving stories of love,” said Devanie Loser, Regents Professor of English at Arizona State University and author of ” The Making of Jane Austen.” “It’s obviously difficult to balance the content of the characters in two hours with the necessary, satisfying happy endings.”

“I would say that any adaptation of Austen that I find successful makes me think or rethink any part of the original,” Loser told CNN.

Take the seemingly different but thematically faithful “Clueless,” a ’90s retelling of “Emma.” It’s not an obvious candidate for an exact Austen adaptation (the main character is named Cher, and she has software in her closet that helps coordinate her outfits), but Brody and Austen scholar William Galperin said Amy Heckerling’s film is an exemplary version. A film that modernizes elements of the story while retaining the spirit of Austen.

Even Austen scholars can’t deny the appeal of “Clueless,” an “Emma” adaptation that transports the story to ’90s Beverly Hills. Oh, as if!

“Clueless” is meant to “celebrate a certain kind of autonomy and playfulness and solidarity among women,” a genre Austen also took seriously, said William Galperin, an English professor at Rutgers University and author of “The Historical Austen.” And like “Emma,” “Clueless” is more concerned with Cher’s development than her romantic escapades, and even those storylines strengthen her character.

Films that update, modernize or otherwise remix Austen for a new time, place or culture are, paradoxically, “more capable of revealing new aspects of Austen than films that try to follow her novels,” Brody said. Even “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” albeit subtle, found parallels between “Settling” and zombieism.

But aside from the rare battle between the Bennets and the undead, Austen’s stories are rich tales of relatively mundane goings-on among members of a few local families in an English manor.

“(Austen) is trying to suggest to a large extent that everything that happens in our daily lives is fraught with all kinds of consequences,” Galperin said. “It doesn’t have to involve big things like strife and power struggles on a massive geopolitical scale. Normal, everyday life is full of all kinds of complications. And the closer the movies get, the better they are.”

Where Austen adaptations fall short

It’s no small feat to condense hundreds of pages of rich text — full of social commentary, gorgeous syntax and revelatory inner music — into a two-hour film or even a six-hour short. So, Galperin said, some filmmakers focus on the most obvious strand of the story: the wedding plot.

Relationships are important in Austen’s novels, of course, but more often, Galperin said, the marriage plot is merely “scaffolding,” the skeleton of the story. The meat, he said, is in the story parts that reveal the true motives of its characters.

Netflix’s “Persuasion” has inspired lively debate over updates to its script and its protagonist’s tendency to mug for the camera.

Some adaptations — such as the most recent “Persuasion,” according to Many Critic — Austen’s books lack ambiguity and depth. “Persuasion” is the story of a “second chance at love” between single Ann Elliott (played in the latest version by Dakota Johnson, whose “bloom” “didn’t disappear any time soon”) and her one-time partner, Captain Wentworth. But it’s also about family duty, conformity, and precious freedom, and those themes, at least on screen, usually come second to romance.

“The novel is extremely good at showing this tension[between love and duty]whereas the movie just kind of flat-outs quickly,” Galperin said.

Too often, Brodey said, movies “play romance at the expense of social satire.”

Why Austen’s Stories Will Live Forever

Even if new versions of “Persuasion” and other classics don’t succeed in redefining Austen’s work, they’re still worth creating, Loser said — at the very least, they’ll attract new audiences to the brooding Darcy, Sanditon’s beachy delight and slyly resourceful Lady Susan.

“If we don’t rework Austen’s nineteenth-century stories for our own time and appeal to new generations of audiences, these texts will not survive,” Loser said. “So I’m definitely all for adaptations that use Austen’s material as an inspiration and put their own stamp on it, rather than treat her originals as blueprints to be religiously copied.”

The comedy “Fire Island” is also based on the book, “Pride and Prejudice,” which is a sharp critique of classism.

And continuing to spin new yarns from Austen’s original work opens up worlds her books don’t represent, including people of color and LGBTQ heroes. “Fire Island” uses the loose framework of “Pride and Prejudice” to tell the story of two Asian American gay men, the racism and classism they experience from white gay men, and the relationship they form despite that hatred. Both “Sanditon” And “Persuasion” cast people of color in Austen’s world, an era in which racism was codified (a decision that has inspired controversy, as these projects do not address racism in their fictional worlds).