How the war changed the Kyiv museum’s view of its past.

Kyiv, Ukraine — Most of the galleries are now empty. Mystetsky Arsenal, one of the largest art museums in Europe. Like almost every cultural institution in the Ukrainian capital, its curators and archivists tore down displays when the war broke out on February 24. Most of the collection, numbering some 4,500 items, has been moved to a secure location. Gallery after gallery plunged into darkness. And yet: this summer, the Mystetsky Arsenal is open to the public with a powerful and beautiful exposition, which is all the more impressive with its modesty and frank emotions.

Opening June 10 at this leading museum of contemporary art, “The Exhibition About Our Feelings” is the first significant exhibition on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, though not in the way one might expect. It offers a look at life during the current war through Ukrainian art from the 1960s to the 2010s; nothing new was commissioned or added to illustrate what the audience is experiencing today.