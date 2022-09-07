type here...
How the vote delay creates problems for Moscow's attempt...
How the vote delay creates problems for Moscow’s attempt to swallow occupied Ukraine

By printveela editor

It’s a page torn straight out of a Soviet-era political reference book, a scenario Moscow can’t seem to follow now that the occupying authorities in southern Ukraine have admitted that the so-called referendum to annex part of the region to Russia is “on hold.” .”

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed administration for the city of Kherson, told Russian news agency TASS on Monday that the vote, which was due to take place on September 11, would be postponed due to security concerns.

It was expected that similar voting would take place in early September in other occupied settlements in southern Ukraine. Now there is nothing to indicate that they will act independently of the vote in Kherson or will act at all.

Stremousov said heavy Ukrainian shelling had rendered the key Kherson bridge impassable.

The weight of the Ukrainian military’s counter-offensive in the region — combined with guerrilla activity targeting Russians through armed attacks and acts of assassination — is now leading experts to wonder whether Moscow can ever hold a referendum.

They also say it’s another sign of how the war is upending Ukraine’s social and historical framework.

“I think the bottom line is that it’s too fragile to do that,” said Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Washington-headquartered Eurasia Center.

“So I don’t expect [Russia] to continue. But, you know, if they decided to continue it, then the Ukrainian side would be ready to try to disrupt it with partisan actions. I think [Ukraine is] going to make sure the referendum can’t be held.”

Russian troops guard the entrance to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, a run-of-the-mill power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine, May 20, 2022. (AP)

The referendum tactics follow the pattern the Russians used after their troops took over the Crimean peninsula in 2014. The international community did not recognize this annexation.

But the process itself is rooted in the political thinking of the former Soviet Union and is in some ways designed to get the word out to domestic consumption, said a Canadian expert on Ukraine.

“People had no choice”

“It was very important for [Soviet-Russian] regime to go through the pretext of legitimation,” said Dominique Harel, head of the department of Ukrainian studies at the University of Ottawa.

According to Arel, the Soviet authorities also used such referendums “to mobilize the population” in the occupied regions of Eastern Europe to keep them in line.

“People didn’t have a choice. They had to vote even if they had no choice on the ballot,” he said.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk recently called on civilians to leave Kherson and warned that anyone participating in Russia’s planned referendum could face Ukrainian persecution.

Arel said that Ukraine and the international community consider the referendum in Kherson illegal.

“We all understand that the actual teaching will be meaningless in terms of its validity. It will be completely fabricated, as the referendum in Crimea in 2014 was fabricated,” Arel said.

People show Ukrainian passports in line at a polling station in Moscow to participate in a referendum on the status of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, May 11, 2014. (Sergey Karpukhin/Reuters)

Approximately half of the inhabitants of Kherson and its environs speak Russian and consider themselves as such.

Haring said that before the war, sociologists in Ukraine feared that there was a “pro-Russian soft underbelly” in Kherson that developed before the start of the war.

The invasion dispelled that fear, she said. Arel agreed, pointing to significant partisan activity in the region.

Partisan movement in the south

“For those who are familiar with Ukrainian history, the fact that there really was a partisan movement in the south of Ukraine is unusual,” he said. “Because during the Second World War the partisan movement was in Western Ukraine, in the stronghold of Ukrainian nationalism.”

Arel is referring to the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary and (later) partisan group that led an insurgent campaign against the Soviet Union, communist Poland, and Nazi Germany.

Traditionally, Ukrainian nationalism has been “very, very weak in eastern and southern Ukraine, but now it is very active,” Arel said.

Haring said she believes the hardships and heartache of the war are creating a “new civic identity in Ukraine” that anyone can accept, whether they speak Russian or Ukrainian or belong to the Crimean Tatars who call the Crimean peninsula their home – as a patriotic citizen of Ukraine.

“The movement started in 2014 and it has definitely changed now as a result of the war,” she said.

Must read

