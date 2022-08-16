How the team behind Netflix’s ‘Untold’ cheated on Manti Te’o’s girlfriend

In high school, Te’o was an all-around star — beloved by those around him and on track for a full football scholarship to the University of Notre Dame. He was the golden boy in his Hawaiian hometown, active in his faith and easy to get along with.

Then tragedy struck. His grandmother died, then his girlfriend. Both on the same day.

Te’o, Tuiasosopo and the elaborate 2013 deception are the subjects of a new two-part documentary, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku, out Tuesday on Netflix.

The story of Te’o and his fake girlfriend is well-known, but the story of Tuiasosopo — who created the imaginary girlfriend as a way to come to terms with her own gender dysphoria — is less so. Tuyasosopo later came out as a transgender woman.

Although the audience recognizes Te’o’s name at first, the documentary opens with Tuisosopo. She takes a central role in two episodes, bringing the audience along on her journey of self-discovery and gender identity — shaped in part by her experiences with catfishing Te’o.

CNN spoke with McLane Way, who created the “Untold” series with brother Chapman, about how the team approached Tuisosopo and Teo’s journey to film both synchronously and separately.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What made you decide to focus specifically on Manti Teo and Naya’s story?

When we got the news that we would be making more “Untolds” and that we would have a second volume, it was a story that was on the literal and figurative whiteboard of our sports ideas. He’s always been a white whale in the sports documentary space; Me and my brother remember well, just reading the news media on it and all the commotion.

We reached out to Naya and just had a fascinating conversation with her. It was probably a call that was only going to be 15, 20 minutes and we ended up talking to her for two hours. And she just walked us through a remarkable journey that she’s been on, of self-discovery and self-identity and how she identifies as a trans woman.

And then in terms of reaching out to Manti and talking to him, I think he was approached to talk about this story over the years. I think his inbox was piled high with documentary pitches over the years.

I think we caught Manty at a really interesting time in his life. His NFL career was over — I doubt this would be a story he would have commented on or interviewed very in-depth while he was still active in the NFL. But he was recently married and had a child and I think both Naya and Manti were not very happy with how the media covered the saga in 2013. I don’t think they wanted this media coverage to have a period at the end of a really long sentence where these two guys had a story. And so I think the opportunity to interview both of them really in-depth about this story was fascinating and fascinating to them. And for us as filmmakers, that’s when we really knew, “Okay, we have something special here. I think we can make this documentary.”

Naya Tuisosopo from “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist”.

One thing that struck me as different is that this is a story about Manti, but you decided to lead with Naya and you said that you only talked to her for the first time. But many might expect the episode to be more football-centric. Why did you choose to lead with her and put her story at the forefront?

As filmmakers, we had the most questions. Naya Dr. Phil had appeared on the show and engaged in light media appearances but had never gone on record to tell her full side of the story.

I always get more questions about who are the people involved in this catfishing… “How did this happen, how did this happen, how was this relationship between the two of you?”

(Naya) was very open, very vulnerable, she told her story and everything. Why she decided to occupy this space, create this online identity, DM and message a footballer like Manti Teo, build relationships, make phone calls – it was all really fascinating to us. And I think that was really the basis of why we were so interested in talking to her.

Manti Teo from “Untold”.

I’m a sports fan but I definitely felt there was a part of her story that drew me in.

Yes, and I feel like we don’t have much command, or we really don’t like connecting these stories to a certain thematic overarching bridge between all of our “untold” documentaries. But I think in a way, none of our documentaries, even if they’re sports documentaries, really have anything to do with who’s going to win the championship game, who’s going to hit the three-pointer when the clock runs down and win. game for their team. Really, we talk about these stories because they’re very interesting things that happen off the field or off the ice or off the court. That’s the kind of storytelling we love to tell when we make these sports documentaries.

For this, this kind of mega-big catfishing scam since 2013, it just seemed ripe. Yes, it’s a sports story, somewhat a football story, but it’s really a story about two people who were very young at the time — I think 19-, 20-years-old when they were forming this relationship. — and so for us it was just two people who knew what this conversation was about, knew what their relationship was like, knew how each other felt about each other. And so for us, we both need to talk about it because I think that’s the only way you can tell this kind of story.

Naya’s transition journey is a big part of this documentary, and I know you included a disclaimer that Manti and some of the interviewees didn’t know Naya was trans. You also showed some old photos and footage of her before her transition. I know sometimes those things can be sensitive for a lot of people. In two parts, how did you decide to navigate that, especially for an audience unfamiliar with transgender identity and LGBTQ+ issues?

I think these documentaries take a long time because they are their own art form and it took us two years to make a two-part documentary for us. When we first spoke to Naveen, the way she talked about her journey of self-discovery and self-identity was an evolving process.

She’s now, and we’re very encouraging, coming out as a proud trans woman. But at the time we were shooting the documentary, her journey was somewhat evolving. So in discussions with her and our team and people who are deeply rooted in LGTBQ issues, we basically realized that it’s not our place as filmmakers to tell others about the complicated journey she’s on. I think if the documentary had started today, we might be at a different point in our thinking about where Naya is, but back then… Naya wasn’t that recognizable.

Brian and Otilia Teo, Manty’s parents in “Untold”.

Was there anything that surprised you as you were going through the whole research and reporting process? Anything you didn’t expect?

Of course we felt that Naya and Manati were our main narrators, but obviously you get to know other people and other people have their own points of view or their own experiences with the story, we found in the investigation that Tim Burke and Jack Dickey at Deadspin Made the story very interesting. Obviously they are the ones who received the anonymous tip and are the ones who broke the story and published it, but it was very interesting to learn the behind the scenes on how they work as investigative journalists.

I think it all kind of starts and stops where you get your main narrator, and then you start thinking about who else might have interesting voices. We always thought the Deadspin guys could have some interesting voices. Maybe no one really knew about this story if they didn’t choose to follow up on the anonymous tip they had. So they seem to have a direct impact on the story, directly impacting some of the plot points in the story and how the story unfolds.

There’s this idea in the episodes of, you might call it lineage, where both Manti and Naya are focused on being an inspiration to those who come after them, especially in the second episode. A theme you all had in mind when putting these pieces together?

I think the way they talked about it made it feel real and important. For both Naya and Manti, we conducted several days of interviews, long-day interviews, two to three days each. And during that process, it’s a unique way to talk to people and hear their stories, but I think you definitely pick up on what’s so important to them and what they feel on a deep, real human level. And I think for both of them, when they talked about that and that meaning, they spoke from the heart. So for us as artists and filmmakers, when you get interview answers from your subjects, it’s really like a guiding light and a star that encourages you to put in your documentary film. I think it was very genuine of them.