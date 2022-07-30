How the Kremlin is forcing Ukrainians to embrace Russian life

Mr. Konstantinov, longtime pro-Russian politician in Crimea, sat next to Mr Putin in the Kremlin, when the President of Russia signed a document on the annexation of the peninsula to Russia. He also helped orchestrate a Crimean “referendum” in which 97 percent voted to join Russia, a result widely dismissed as bogus by the international community.

Now, according to Mr. Konstantinov, he is in constant contact with the Russian-imposed occupation authorities in the neighboring Kherson region, which Russian troops captured at the start of the war. He said he was told by the authorities a few days ago that they had begun printing ballots for the purpose of holding a vote in September.

Kherson region is one of four regions in which authorities are signaling planned referendums, along with Zaporizhzhia in the south and Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east. While the Kremlin says the area’s residents should “self-determine their future,” Mr. Putin hinted last month that he expects outright annexation of the regions: He compared the war in Ukraine to Peter the Great’s 18th-century wars of conquest. century and said that, like the Russian Tsar, “it also fell to us to return” the lost Russian lands.

At the same time, the Kremlin appears to be leaving options open, offering few specifics. Aleksey Chesnakov, a Moscow-based political consultant who has advised the Kremlin on Ukraine policy, said Moscow views referendums on joining Russia as its “base case” although preparations for a potential vote have yet to be completed. He declined to say whether he himself was involved in the process.