How the grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will work

BRUSSELS. There are many moving parts in the grain deal reached by Russia and Ukraine that officials didn’t even think was possible until last week, not least because the war is ongoing and trust between the parties is extremely low.

Here’s what you need to know about the grain problem and how you can fix it now.

Why is Ukrainian grain stuck inside the country?

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, it deployed warships along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. Ukraine has mined these waters to deter a Russian naval attack. This meant that the ports used for the export of Ukrainian grain were blocked for commercial traffic. Russia also plundered grain stocks, mined grain fields so that they could not be harvested, and destroyed granaries.