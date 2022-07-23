How the England coach developed a ruthless winning formula

For any of the 7.6 million BBC One viewers who tuned in to watch England’s dramatic extra-time defeat to Spain in the Euro quarter-finals on Wednesday night, the sight of the vivacious blonde Dutch on the touchline will not go unnoticed. .

Sarina Wigman, England manager, is quickly becoming the subject of discussion. Less because of her antics — although it was a treat to watch centre-back Millie Bright lift her in a bear hug after the main whistle — and more because of the 11-month transition of the Lionesses from disjointed and lacking self-confidence to contenders for the most big of stages.

During England’s 2-1 defeat to bookies favorites Spain, Wigman was uncharacteristically dynamic, possibly because she was forced to watch the previous game from the team’s training base in west London after testing positive for Covid.

But it was her bravery, combined with tactically astute management, that helped the Lionesses return to a game that seemed to outdo them. When they were down one-nil, she replaced tournament top scorer Beth Mead, England’s top scorer Ellen White and team creative prodigy Fran Kirby.

Wigman celebrating a quarter-final victory over Spain. Photo: Katherine Iville/UEFA/Getty Images

As a manager who always focuses on the process, not the end result, Wigman’s path to becoming one of the best managers in the world has been a patient, persistent, and thoughtful process.

The 52-year-old broke the rules to be able to play on the boys’ team when she was growing up in The Hague. The creative midfielder would go on to become one of the Netherlands’ highest scoring players, becoming the first player to make 100 caps for the women’s national team.

At a tournament in China in 1991, she caught the attention of US women’s head coach Anson Dorrance, who recruited the Dutchwoman to come to the University of North Carolina to play for her women’s team. During her time in the US, Wigman fought her way into a team that boasted US women’s team stars like Mia Hamm and Kristin Lilly, but more importantly, she left with a strong desire to see the type of environment she was in. The US reproduced houses in the Netherlands.

She trained as a gym teacher while continuing to play and took a break from football to have two children. In retirement, she became a coach, eventually quitting her teaching job and becoming a full-time coach.

She became the first woman to become a men’s professional coach in the Netherlands when she took a job as a temporary assistant at Jong Sparta Rotterdam. In 2016, she took charge of the Netherlands women’s team and led the team to a surprise and first Euro win at home in 2017, and then led them to the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.

You’re there, you’re doing what you love the most, you’re doing your best, so why don’t you have some fun too? Sarina Wigman

In that historic Euro victory that changed attitudes towards women’s football in the Netherlands, Wigman sacked team captain Mandy van den Berg, demonstrating that winning is more important than sentimentality. It’s the same ruthlessness she has shown towards England by removing Steph Houghton as captain while she was injured and then dropping a powerful player from the squad ahead of the tournament this summer. It was the same ruthlessness she showed on Wednesday night when England needed to score to keep their Euro dream alive.

There is clarity in how the Lionesses have played since her arrival. Each member of the squad speaks of the clarity of their messages and attention to detail. Such attention to detail meant that when Wigman was hit by Covid ahead of the Northern Ireland game, there was already a plan in place for how things would work.

At the center of everything is a team playing without pressure and with love for the game. Wigman tends to dismiss journalists’ questions about individual performances in interviews because she believes that no outstanding individual performance would have been achieved without the support of the team.

And the desire of the players to have fun comes from a simple place. “As a player, I sometimes didn’t think I was enjoying it enough,” Wigman said in Switzerland ahead of the Euro. “I worked so hard. You’re there, you’re doing what you love the most, you’re doing your best, so why don’t you have some fun too?

“As I grew in my personality, I really wanted to be more relaxed. Why do football players start playing football at the age of seven? It’s because they love the game. Yes, it’s all about winning, but you work better when you can be yourself and when you’re in an environment – and it sounds like a school – an environment where you’re safe, where you won’t be judged. Because when you are on the field, you are judged all the time, and this is inconvenient and unsafe.

On Tuesday, Wigman’s team will play Sweden in the semi-finals. If they win, they stand a chance of succeeding where the men’s team failed last summer – winning the Euro in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley.