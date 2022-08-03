How the CIA hunted down the leader of al-Qaeda

WASHINGTON. This spring, intelligence officers made an important discovery when they tracked down al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, Afghanistan: he liked to read alone on the balcony of his safe house early in the morning.

Analysts are looking for that kind of intelligence lifestyle, any habit that the CIA can exploit. In al-Zawahiri’s case, his lengthy visits to the balcony gave the agency a clear shot that could avoid collateral damage.

The hunt for al-Zawahiri, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, began even before the 9/11 attacks. The CIA continued searching for him as he rose to the top of al-Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden and after the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year. And a misstep during the chase, recruiting a double agent, led to one of the bloodiest days in agency history.