How teenagers set up a skate park on an Indian reservation

Enlarge this image switch title Deirdre Honyumpteva

Deirdre Honyumpteva

The village of Teva, Arizona recently expanded its skating facilities.

Hopi Reservation kids can ride a new halfpipe at the city’s first skate park thanks to a team of five teenagers known as Skate264.

“In fact, there was nowhere to skate. Most of the neighborhood is just dirt and rocks,” said Quintin Nahsonhoya, one of the skate team leaders.

The main goal of the group was to create a safe space for skating. In front of the park, Quintin said that he and his friends would be skating on gravel tracks and Highway 264, which is the main interstate that runs through the Hopi reservation.

“We saw a whole group of skaters just skating on these little makeshift pads on basketball courts, on the roads, in hospitals or schools—anywhere there is concrete,” Quintin said. “So we thought it would be nice to have a skate park in Hopi just because we didn’t want anyone to get hurt or get in trouble trying to skate in places they don’t belong.”

Skate264 was born two years ago when 17-year-old Quintin was traveling through Navajo country and noticed a stark difference between it and his hometown.

“There are also some tribes around Phoenix that have some pretty good parks,” he said. “Every time I came to this part of the country, I saw their skate parks, and then I went back to my reservation and there was nothing here. I thought it was unfair.”



Enlarge this image switch title Deirdre Honyumpteva

Deirdre Honyumpteva

The Hopi community immediately joined the teenagers and rallied around them.

Two years later, through fundraising, sponsorship, and merchandise sales, they were finally able to build a park with a ledge, ramps, and a manual platform.

According to Deidra Honyumpteva, chairman of the village’s board of directors, Teva wants to expand the park further. The skate park is currently next to the softball field, but they plan to add lighting and a basketball court.

Quintin said he is happy that he was able to spread positive change and help change negative stereotypes about skaters.

“Skateboarders are not like in the movies, like punks or people who just want to get into trouble,” he said. “It’s just a hobby that we have… and the community understands that.”