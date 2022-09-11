type here...
How ‘suspended grief’ during a pandemic could turn into a second wave of grief for some

Nathan Wagler and Shona Katz wear matching tie-dye shirts in their living room in November 2018. When Wagler died in September 2020, Katz said she found it difficult to properly mourn her partner due to pandemic restrictions. Being able to reconnect now means she and others are dealing with “pending grief,” one expert said. (Presented by Shauna Katz)

7:21How “suspended grief” could turn into a second wave of grief during a pandemic for some people, expert says

Shauna Katz says she was “overwhelmed with emotion” at the Summerfolk Music Festival in Owen Sound, Ontario this August.

This is the first public gathering of any kind Katz has attended since the start of the pandemic and since the loss of her partner Nathan Wagler, who died unexpectedly at the age of 42 in September 2020 due to a heart attack linked to a genetic disease.

“He was my best friend and longtime companion—a kind of partner in crime,” Katz said. “He’s always been really involved in summer people and music – in many ways, this is what united us and kept in touch.

Nathan Wagler is shown wearing his tie-dyed Happy Hippy Hat at Summerfolk 2013.

Nathan Wagler wears his tie-dyed hat at the Summerfolk Music Festival in 2013. When Wagler passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42 in September 2020, Katz says that due to pandemic restrictions, she and Wagler’s family and friends couldn’t grieve together. (Presented by Shauna Katz)

During the pandemic, Ontario has implemented tighter restrictions on gatherings, significantly affects the number of people allowed to attend the funeral.

Katz says this meant that neither she nor Wagler’s entire family and friends had the opportunity to grieve together.

“I just wanted a hug,” she said.

Fast forward to Summerfolk 2022; Now that many of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Katz says she feels emotionally vulnerable as she reconnects with people. One expert calls the phenomenon “hanging grief” and says it is likely shared by survivors of tragedy during the pandemic.

  • Psychologist says pandemic exacerbates loss and grief
  • ‘Difficult’ mourning during pandemic could drag on for years, funeral homes say

“Through Nathan, I met a few people I haven’t seen since 2019. He was our common bond, especially when he played music in [Summerfolk] Campfires at night,” Katz said. – It was clear to me that many festival-goers noticed his absence and the drumming he brought to the jam.

Some of these people approached Katz to offer their condolences. In other cases, even small things could make up for her loss.

“One day a man asked where my partner in crime was. They meant another good friend of mine. Whereas if they asked me this question in 2019, they would be referring to Nathan. moment when I almost broke down.

Photograph of Nathan Wagler standing by an unlit campfire at a music festival.

Nathan Wagler rests at his last music festival just a few days before his death in early September 2020. When Katz attended Summerfolk 2022, she felt emotionally vulnerable about reuniting with people. (Presented by Shauna Katz)

Suspended grief

Elaine Scharf, professor of psychology at Trent University, describes herself as a “relationship researcher.”

She believes people like Katz are dealing with “suspended grief” after experiencing tragedy while living in their own bubbles during the pandemic.

If this is the first time they’ve connected with friends or family from afar, it immediately brings you back to that deep, original grief of losing a person.– Elaine Scharf, professor of psychology at Trent University.

“A year or two later, they have to do it all over again,” Scharf said.

“If this is the first time they’ve connected with friends or family from afar, it brings you back to that very original grief of losing a person.”

This is an experience shared by loved ones of the more than 44,000 Canadians who died of COVID during the crisis, as well as hundreds of thousands of others who, like Katz’s partner, died of other causes during that time.

But Scharf says people can also benefit from reconnection to help deal with sadness, and it can be an important part of the healing process.

  • slow return

    Coping with Loss, Grief During the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Funeral director and grieving expert on how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we think about death

“It’s completely normal to feel this kind of grief again, and it may help in the long run,” she said.

Scharf said that Katz may have put her grief on hold until she could return to the folk festival and talk face to face with many of her and Nathan’s friends.

“Sisters of Sorrow”

Courtney D’Artenay met Katz at a music festival in Gray County, Ontario a few years before the pandemic hit, and they quickly became friends.

D’Artenay from Pembroke, Ontario also lost her partner in September 2020. That’s when Katz says their relationship turned from friends to “sisters in grief.” The two talk and text every day.

D’Artenay says she has a wide social circle, but it’s not the same as what Katz has brought to her life.

“It’s like I tell people, ‘I’m sorry if my phone goes off and it’s her, I have to answer, no matter when it happens, what we’re doing or who I’m with.’ ” she said.

Sisters of Sorrow Shauna Katz and Courtney D'Artenay make hearts with their hands during a Zoom call.

Katz and Courtney D’Artenay (right) take screenshots of them making hearts with their hands during a video call. They met before the pandemic, but when both lost their partners in September 2020, they began to call themselves “sisters of grief.” (Presented by Courtney D’Artenay)

“Ordinary things like showers are tiring,” D’Artenay said. “Showering, washing your hair and shaving your legs can be a daunting task. It may sound ridiculous and mundane, but having someone who understands what grief is is a huge deal.”

D’Artenay said they haven’t seen each other in person since before the pandemic, but now that so many COVID-19-related restrictions have been lifted, she hopes it’s only a matter of time.

“I will hug her the way she needs – I need too. We will hug and cry for a long time, I’m sure.”

