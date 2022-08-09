How Russian Propaganda Goes Beyond English Speakers

The day after a rocket hit a mall in central Ukraine in June, killing at least 18 people, the Spanish-language arm of Russia’s global television network RT en Español took to Facebook to dispute the attack.

On his account, available in most of Central and South America and even in the United States, the network published a video statement from a military spokesman claiming that the Russian Air Force had bombed a weapons cache supplied by Ukraine’s Western allies. A video released by the Ukrainian government and survivors of the attack interviewed by The New York Times on the spot showed the opposite.

When Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media giants began blocking or restricting access to the accounts of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine in the West. The effort, however, was limited by geography and language, creating a patchwork of restrictions rather than an outright ban.