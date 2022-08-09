How Russian Propaganda Goes Beyond English Speakers

The day after a rocket hit a mall in central Ukraine in June, killing at least 18 people, the Spanish-language arm of Russia’s global television network RT en Español took to Facebook to dispute the attack.
On his account, available in most of Central and South America and even in the United States, the network published a video statement from a military spokesman claiming that the Russian Air Force had bombed a weapons cache supplied by Ukraine’s Western allies. A video released by the Ukrainian government and survivors of the attack interviewed by The New York Times on the spot showed the opposite.
When Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media giants began blocking or restricting access to the accounts of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine in the West. The effort, however, was limited by geography and language, creating a patchwork of restrictions rather than an outright ban.
Whether in Spanish in Latin America or Arabic in the Middle East, a steady stream of Russian propaganda and disinformation continues to try to justify President Vladimir V. Putin’s unprovoked invasion by demonizing Ukraine and obfuscating responsibility for Russian atrocities that killed thousands of civilians.
The result has been a geographic and cultural asymmetry in the information war over Ukraine that has helped undermine US and European efforts to apply widespread international pressure on Mr. Putin to call off the war.
“There is no airtight, world-famous suffocation of Russia’s notorious ability to fight not only on the battlefield, on the real battlefield, but also to fight information and information distortions,” said Paul M. Barrett, deputy director of the Stern Research Center. Business and Human Rights at New York University, who recently wrote a study on distribution of malicious Russian propaganda on youtube.
The failure of Facebook, Twitter and even TikTok, the Chinese-owned app, to impose stricter checks on Russian posts in non-English languages has begun to draw criticism as the war drags on.
Two weeks ago, a bipartisan group of US senators joined in the criticism, accusing the platforms of allowing Russia to “amplify and export its lies abroad” in Spanish. While the targets of these efforts were in Central and South America, the disinformation also reached Hispanic audiences in the United States, they said.
Lawmakers urged companies to do more to block Russian Spanish media outlets, including RT en Español and Sputnik Mundo, which are spreading allegations that the United States is producing bioweapons in Ukraine, among other things. Disinformation experts say the omissions reveal shortcomings in the platforms’ international operations, which often receive fewer resources than in the United States.
The impact of Russian wartime propaganda on public opinion abroad is difficult to accurately measure. Polls shown that Mr. Putin remains a reviled world leader, suggesting that the Kremlin’s efforts have not yet resulted in much improvement in global support for the invasion.
At the same time, Russian disinformation is spreading unhindered in those parts of the world where the war in Ukraine is not treated as harshly as in the US and Europe, where there is a struggle between good and evil.
“In these extraordinary circumstances, we must remain vigilant about the ability of known providers of Russian disinformation to spread lies about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, whether in Spanish or any other language,” said Senators Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Tim Kaine of Virginia. , both Democrats, and Bill Cassidy, Republican from Louisiana, wrote in a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook, in a written response to questions, said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik accounts in the European Union, the UK and Ukraine after receiving requests from government officials. (Court of the European Union rejected the appeal RT France to lift the ban on network operation in the block.)
Facebook also said this blocked ads from all Russian state media and “downgraded” posts from accounts associated with him. The same rules apply to accounts in other languages, aiming to stop the spread of misinformation or malicious content, the company says.
“We have several teams working within the company to limit the spread of misinformation in dozens of languages,” the company said in a statement.
A few days after the start of the war, Twitter also closed Russian accounts in the European Union and added labels to accounts that retweeted links to them. According to a written statement, the company announced in April that it would not expand such accounts, resulting in a decrease in activity.
TikTok recently said it removed or flagged tens of thousands of posts as part of “the ongoing actions we take to protect against false engagement.” In May, he added labels to the accounts of the Ukrainian government.
Actions against the Kremlin have not stopped him from using Western social media to infiltrate foreign audiences. His propaganda network, which has sought to reach an audience in many languages for years, went into overdrive when Russian troops massed around Ukraine last winter and in the weeks following the Feb. 24 invasion.
RT en Español’s Facebook page has 18 million followers, more than its English-language website or CNN’s Spanish feeds. The posts drive traffic to Actualidad RT, the network’s main news channel.
According to an analysis by Avaaz, a grassroots good governance organization, Russian postal activity skyrocketed in the first weeks after the outbreak of the war.
Avaaz found that RT Online, the channel’s Arabic-language Facebook page, also recorded a 187 percent spike in activity during the first month of the war. Sputnik’s accounts in Brazil and Japan also experienced spikes, albeit smaller ones. A similar analysis by Zignal Labs, a social media activity tracking firm, showed a spike in links to RT and Sputnik news posts in Spanish.
These sites falsely portray the Russian war as a just cause against the fascist regime in Ukraine, which has been seeking nuclear weapons and pandering to the United States to develop bioweapons on Russia’s doorstep. From this distorted view of the war, the well-documented atrocities in cities like Bucha are exaggerations or even hoaxes staged to demonize Russia.
Nora Benavidez, Senior Counsel Free pressthe digital rights and accountability group, said Facebook has long taken an Anglo-centric approach to moderation policy that ignores harmful misinformation on various topics in other languages and other parts of the world.
While Facebook uses many languages, more than 80 percent of its law enforcement resources are in English, she said.
“In a word, I think it’s a form of bigotry that the rest of the world shouldn’t be protected from the worst, most dangerous content in the way that English-speaking users should be,” she said.
Bret Schafer, senior fellow at the Alliance to Secure Democracy, said the Spanish and Arabic branches of Russian state media are the most influential in the country on Facebook and Twitter. RT en Español, Sputnik Mundo and RT Play en Español are among the top 10 most viewed Facebook pages in Latin America with tens of millions of views.
Even after the restrictions, Russia was looking for workarounds. According to research conducted by Mr. Schafer’s team, RT en Español has created new Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts under the name Ahi Les Va. These accounts continue to spread Russian disinformation to growing groups of new followers.
“If you’re talking to people in Latin America, RT is seen as another medium to read and trust,” he said. “Makes a huge impact.”
The failure to pursue Russian posts in Spanish, Arabic and other languages has opened up an opportunity for the Kremlin to win an audience in parts of the world where the United States, its main villain, is viewed with more ambivalence.
Bertelsmann Foundation report in June noted that 42 percent of Spanish RT network traffic comes from three countries that supported Russia or expressed neutrality in the war with Ukraine: Argentina, Venezuela and Mexico.
“Part of RT’s success probably has less to do with promoting the Russian version of events than to question the Western narrative,” said Philip Kitzberger, a political scientist at the University of Torcuato di Tella in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires. “And it finds some resonance in certain groups associated in Latin America with the left, which is very critical of the US.”
Ana Lankes made a report.