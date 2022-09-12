type here...
How owning a mobile home can leave you in a precarious position

Aerial view of the storm water pond at Heritage Plantation, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Vero Beach.

Marco Bello for NPR


Marco Bello for NPR

Aerial view of the storm water pond at Heritage Plantation, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Vero Beach.

Marco Bello for NPR

Many mobile homes are actually not that mobile. They are brought in by trucks in large pieces, then rolled up and placed on foundations.

At that point, they were mostly just houses, with one important exception: the people who own these houses, if they live in a mobile home park, often don’t own the land underneath them.

This may leave them at the mercy of the big companies that own and operate mobile home fleets.

Chris Arnold and Robert Benincasa of NPR have a story about a group of residents suing their corporate landlord and what that has to say about the mobile home industry in America.

You can read a detailed version of the story here.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Connor Donevan and Graham Smith. It was edited by Bridget Kelly and Uri Berliner. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

