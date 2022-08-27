How Ottawa plans to launch a sustainable building boom

Seven years after construction began, the 34-acre piece of once polluted industrial land in the middle of the Ottawa River is considered the most resilient community in Canada.

Planned development between downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec. uses post-industrial waste to heat homes and businesses in the winter and the river itself to cool in the summer.

According to project engineer and developer Scott DeMark, the result is a zero-carbon energy system that will power development for decades to come.

“It’s a pretty big win,” said Demark, president of Zibi Community Utility, which operates as the complex’s internal power supplier.

An aerial view of the 34-acre Zibi development between downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec, which offers zero-cost heating and cooling systems to residents. (Badly)

He described building the Zibi zero-energy system as a massive undertaking that more developers could replicate with the right government incentives and requirements.

“I would like everyone to do this. I wish the rules were tighter so you would have to do it,” he told CBC News.

But the federal government’s current approach to encouraging sustainable housing and construction is, he said, “not enough and not fast enough.”

Scott Demark, president of Zibi Community Utility, said the availability of more government programs and the higher price of carbon emissions will encourage more developers to take on low- or zero-carbon projects. (David Turton/CBC)

Jesse Helmer, a researcher who studies sustainable housing policy at the Smart Prosperity Institute, said Canada needs federal action to make buildings significantly more efficient in order to meet its national emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2050.

“What the federal government does on this front is critical,” Helmer said.

Minister says federal investment is ‘not enough’

Natural Resources Secretary Jonathan Wilkinson acknowledges that the federal government should play a larger role.

“There are significant additional resources that we will need to mobilize,” he said. “The federal government has made significant commitments, but it’s not enough.”

More money will be needed from other levels of government as well as the private sector, Wilkinson said.

The government started consultations this month on its green building strategy, due to be published early next year.

Wilkinson predicted that this strategy would spark a “boom” in green building construction and job creation.

Greenhouse gas emissions from buildings accounted for 18% of Canada’s total emissions in 2020 at about 87.8 megatons, making it the third largest emitter after oil and gas production and transportation.

Canada has pledged to cut construction sector emissions by 37% by 2030 and then achieve net zero emissions in the sector by 2050.

Efficiency Canada, an organization based at Carleton University that researches energy efficiency strategies, estimates that all of this would require an annual investment of $20–32 billion a year.

The role of individual homeowners

Ottawa is also encouraging individual homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient through upgrades and renovations.

A new $4.4 billion loan program announced in the 2021 federal budget, the Canada Greener Homes Loan, promises to provide loans to up to 175,000 homeowners to undertake “extensive energy retrofits.” List of qualifying projects includes the replacement of windows, doors and thermal insulation, as well as the installation of solar panels.

The program offers interest-free loans ranging from $5,000 to $40,000. Loans must be repaid over 10 years.

Helmer said previous versions of the program had proved popular, but demonstrated the need for fine-tuning to get projects approved faster.

“It’s a combination of ambition and practicality,” he said. “With existing grants and loans from Greener Homes, it’s easy to get to bottlenecks and work in progress.”

A separate, similar program launched by the federal government in 2021 provided $38 million in grants to approximately 10,000 Canadians. However, demand exceeded supply; as of June 2022, over 170,000 people have applied for the program.

Labor shortage could jeopardize plans

But a problem looms that could undermine the federal government’s efforts to significantly improve energy efficiency in buildings — a lack of skilled workers to do the job.

Economists at the Bank of Montreal and others note that Canada’s construction industry is already “ overcoming labor and capacity constraints “This could jeopardize plans to build new homes or upgrade existing ones.

Figures compiled by Statistics Canada show that the number of job openings in the construction and retail sector has grown by almost 160% over the two-year period.

Helmer said the country’s labor shortage must be addressed in some way before significant progress can be made in making Canada’s buildings more efficient.

“We can develop as many programs as we want … but until we start focusing on the labor side of this issue, I think we will run into some scaling issues,” he said.

According to Rosemary Powell, annual Retreat of NexGen builders for racial people involved in construction.

She cites statistics that show that people of color make up half of the city of Toronto’s population, but only 22 percent of the population. construction unions.

“The government is doing the work that needs to be done on climate change,” Powell said. “The next level we need to consider is fairness and diversity among the people who work on these construction projects.”

Wilkinson said addressing the labor shortage is “a big challenge”. To address the issue, the government needs to engage young people, especially indigenous youth, and consider making changes to Canada’s immigration policy, the minister said.