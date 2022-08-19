New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hilary Duff She started her career as an actress and music artist on Disney Channel. Her biggest role on the network was playing Lizzie McGuire on the popular television show of the same name.

“Lizzie McGuire” ran for two seasons on Disney from 2001 to 2004. When the show debuted in 2001, Duff was just 13 years old.

“I was too young to do a character dive on Lizzie. I think I’m playing myself. And I really relate to that girl. She’s me, and I’m her, and that’s it,” she said. noise This year is all about playing a role at such a young age.

Hilary Duff poses nude for Women’s Heath magazine cover shoot: ‘I’m proud of my body’

The show also had a 2003 spinoff movie, “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” which featured one of Duff’s most popular songs to date. The song “What Dreams Are Made Of” is from the 2003 film.

Later on

Image 1 of 4

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 4

previous

Later on

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

Years after the show ended there was talk of bringing it back. In 2019, Disney+ announced that there will be a Spinoff “Lizzie McGuire” series Duff and the rest of the original cast were cast, but in December 2020, Duff revealed that the show would not be airing every day despite recording two episodes.

Duff announced the show’s cancellation on her Instagram.

“I am honored to have Lizzie in my life. She has had a lasting impact on so many, including me,” she wrote. “I love seeing the fan loyalty and love for her to this day. I know there are attempts and talks everywhere for a reboot, but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it’s not going to happen.”

Duff continued to point out why the reboot wasn’t working.

“I want to do a Lizzie reboot that’s honest and authentic to who Lizzie is today. That’s what the character deserves. She’s the amazing woman she was and we all take some time to mourn the adventures we’ve had with her,” she explained.

Hilary Duff shares intimate photos of her labor with her third child: ‘Happy Mother’s Day almighty’

What shows and movies has Hilary Duff been in?

Early in her career, Duff starred in the films “Human Nature,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2.”

Duff’s mother, Susan Duff, is a film producer and produced “A Cinderella Story,” “The Perfect Man” and “Material Girls,” three films in which Duff appeared early in her career.

Duff also starred in “War, Inc,” “Stay Cool,” “What Goes Up,” “According to Greta,” “Bloodworth,” “She Wants Me,” “Flock of Dudes,” “Meet Your Tooth Fairy.” ” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.”

Duff continued to work in television after “Lizzie McGuire.” She had a recurring role on the television show “Gossip Girl” in 2009, starred in “Younger” from 2015 to 2021, and is currently on the television show. “How I Met Your Father” Its second season is underway.

Duff also released music throughout her acting career. Some of her most popular songs include “The Lizzie McGuire Move,” “So Yesterday,” “Fly,” “Reach Out,” “Stranger,” “Tattoo” and “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

Who is Hilary Duff’s twin sister?

Duff does not have a twin sister, but she does have one twin sister An older sister, Hailey Duff Actress, singer and television host. She had a small role in “Lizzie McGuire”.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

She was also in the 2006 film “Material Girls” produced by her mother and starring her sister. Haley also hosted the reality show “Legally Blonde the Musical: The Search for Elle Woods” in 2008.

Is Hilary Duff Married?

Duff was married to Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016. They welcomed a son, Luca Cruz, in 2012.

Duff She is married to her current husband Matthew Koma In 2019. They met while collaborating on her 2015 album “Breathe In. Breathe Out”. In December 2019, they had a small wedding in their backyard in Los Angeles, California.

Duff and Coma have two daughters together Their first, Banks Violet Byer, was born in October 2018 and their second, May James Byer, was born in March 2021.

Before her marriages, Duff was in relationships with fellow teen star Aaron Carter and musician Joel Madden.