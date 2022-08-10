type here...
How old do you need to be to be president? Here’s what you need to know.

By printveela editor

Running for public office requires a lot of money and a thick skin to scrutinize candidates running for public office. This is true for candidates at the local, state and federal levels.

There are also some basic requirements that candidates for federal office must meet that the Founding Fathers wrote into the Constitution. These requirements range from age to citizenship.

While these requirements differ from the House of Representatives to the Senate and the Presidency, candidates should be aware of them before considering running for federal elected office.

Just curious:We answer your everyday questions

How old do you have to be to be president?

According to the Constitution, A person must be 35 years of age to be eligible to hold the office of President. Individuals must have been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years and be a natural-born citizen.

How old do you have to be to be a senator?

The Constitution says that to become a US Senator, a person must be at least 30 years old, a US citizen for at least nine years, and a resident of the state they wish to represent in the Senate.

How old do you have to be to be a representative?

The Constitution states that to vote in the US House of Representatives a person must be at least 25 years old, have been a US citizen for at least seven years, and be a citizen of the state they are elected to represent at the time of the election. .

