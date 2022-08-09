How monkeypox became a public health emergency

type here...
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a color transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (orange) found in an infected cell (brown) cultured in a laboratory.

Last week, the White House officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the United States. More than 7,500 cases of the virus have been confirmed since it began spreading across the country in May.

Tonight’s Show: Health reporter Pien Huang on how the outbreak started, how it gained momentum, and whether monkeypox could become endemic in the United States.

Further reading:

  • Monkeypox: myths, misconceptions and facts about how to get it
  • He discovered the origin of the monkeypox outbreak and tried to warn the world
  • How we talk about monkeypox matters. Experts suggest ways to reduce stigma

This episode was produced by Chloe Weiner and edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Will Stone. Rachel Carlson checked the facts. Stew Rushfield was the sound engineer.

