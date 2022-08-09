How monkeypox became a public health emergency

Enlarge this image toggle signature NIAID via hotspot

Last week, the White House officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the United States. More than 7,500 cases of the virus have been confirmed since it began spreading across the country in May.

Tonight’s Show: Health reporter Pien Huang on how the outbreak started, how it gained momentum, and whether monkeypox could become endemic in the United States.

