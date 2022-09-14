How Marsh brought New York courage to the Premier League fight

Pre-season 2016. New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsh organized a training camp in Tucson, Arizona for both his team and the club’s second team. Instead of splitting up two groups and focusing on first-team players, Marsh brings everyone together, training 45 players of varying ages and experience levels.

Off to the side, Marsh pauses in the middle of the session. With a satisfied smile, he turns to his colleague. “This,” he says, “I love.”

Six years later, Marsh is applying in his role as manager of Leeds United the same theories of unity and integrity that he perfected in New York, with mixed stops in Austria and Germany.

So it won’t come as much of a surprise to those who have worked with him that, for example, at a recent press conference, Marsh decided to discuss youth linebacker Archie Gray’s exam results and how he encouraged teenagers to continue their education.

“He brings everyone together – the staff, the players, the guys who tend the pitches, the people who clean up the facilities,” says former Leeds winger Mike Grella, who played under Marsh at the Red Bulls. “Everyone connected with the club, he will spend time with them, get their share, make everyone fight for victory together. That’s what he does best: he gets the best out of people.”

And, for the most part, it works.

March was appointed in January to replace Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds, returning for just their second season in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, were in danger of relegation. He immediately moved away from the marking style introduced by Bielsa and adopted the 4-2-2-2 formation widely used at Red Bull clubs, which later evolved into the narrow 4-2-3-1 formation, and intense pressing. -ball.

Leeds improved enough to avoid a fall. This season, after a summer transfer window that saw additions to suit his style and with full pre-season work with the team, Marsh will feel that August’s 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea at Elland Road has come to fruition. his intention. style: relentless pressing and compact narrow attack.

Poor results since then – a draw at home to Everton, sandwiched between defeats away from Brighton and Brentford – suggest that there is still room for improvement. But if Marsh needed extra support – internal or external – Chelsea’s game was the perfect illustration of what was possible with his methods and Leeds’ carefully selected team of players.

However, not everyone is convinced.

March has to contend not only with the ghost of an adored departing manager, but also with the stigma of American coaches as they cross the Atlantic.

After accepting the job at Leeds, Marsh turned to his former Princeton and DC United manager Bob Bradley, the first American to lead the Premier League, for advice. Bradley’s appointment to Swansea City was publicly denounced by the credibility of the club’s supporters, and he was regularly ridiculed for his use of American football jargon. He was fired after only 85 days.

Whatever wisdom he had gleaned from Bradley hadn’t stopped Marsh and his manner from insulting him. His theatrical complaints to match officials in a 5–2 loss to Brentford, for example, earned him a red card and quite a bit of criticism online and in print.

But the people Marsh most needed to win over, the Leeds players, were pretty much impressed with the American. Those who played under Bielsa admired the idiosyncratic Argentine, but he was more aloof and less personable than the new boss. The players privately spoke of Marsh, his approach and tactical acumen in complimentary tones.

“He’s so personable and as positive as a man,” says David Longwell, Shrewsbury Town’s first-team coach who worked with Marsh when he was NYRB academy manager. “He is just a leader. Every organization can talk about culture, but at Red Bulls the culture came from Jesse. He led the culture.

“When you are around him, you want to do good for him, you want to work hard for him. It’s the players and the staff.”

“He has a great sense of when it’s about business and when it’s about personal relationships,” adds San Jose Earthquakes CTO John Wolyniek, who previously coached the New York Red Bulls II. “He was always happy to invite players, and when most of the coaches showed clips, [of games]he showed pictures of their family.”

Jesse Marsh was appointed in January to replace Marcelo Bielsa. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Prior to Marsh’s arrival, Leeds had little ties to the Americans: winger Jack Harrison, though born in Stoke-on-Trent, is a product of the American football system. He left the Manchester United academy at 14 to attend the Berkshire School in Massachusetts; He then spent two years at Manhattan SC and played college football for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before signing with Manchester City’s sister club New York City FC.

But the summer visits of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams solidified West Yorkshire’s transatlantic identity.

Marsh has already worked with both players: Aaronsohn at Red Bull Salzburg, from whom Leeds bought the 21-year-old for $28.8m (£24.7m); and Adams, who was signed from RB Leipzig for $23.1m (£20m) as a child in New York.

Aaronsohn made a huge impression in Chelsea’s victory. His goal, which sent Blues goalkeeper Édouard Mendy to a costly error, was indicative of the attacking midfielder’s fussy and high-octane style of play.

And just as Marsh is tasked with filling the hefty void left by Bielsa, Adams stepped into the deep midfield role previously held by Leeds native Calvin Phillips, who was sold to Manchester City this summer for $51.9m (£45m). .

Those who have worked with Adams are confident the 23-year-old will not be intimidated by the prospect of replacing Phillips or the physical rigors of the Premier League.

“Perhaps resilience is his biggest asset,” Grella says of his former NYRB teammate. “And that’s real toughness. You look at him and he is not very big, he is not very imposing. But the hardness inside is his attitude, his ferocity, his ability to travel long distances, his ability to be a good teammate.

“He got into a bit of a fight with one of the older players and persevered. In fact, he beat him up a bit. Even though he was just like a child, drawing the line and physically standing up for himself was impressive. From that day on, we thought, “Yes, this child is legitimate.”

“He represents everything Jesse wants, from how he wants to play to his mentality, character and all that. Tyler Adams is perfect for what Jesse wants.”

That Aaronsson and Adams are thriving in tandem for Leeds in the Premier League is a big advantage for the United States ahead of this winter’s World Cup.

And while the American duo have proven they have the technical qualities to succeed at the highest level, it was their intensity and dedication that impressed both the fans and Marsh the most.

In New York, the manager was known for arriving early at the club’s training facility, arriving at work before 7 a.m. daily, and even bringing an exercise bike into his office to combine physical training with technical planning. He spoke of wanting to learn about Yorkshire and wanting his Leeds side to reflect the industrious spirit of the people of the county.

“The one thing Leeds fans will always support and fall in love with you is your work ethic,” says Grella. “No one has a better work ethic than Jesse, Tyler and Aaronson. So as long as they continue like this, they will always have the respect and hearts of the Leeds fans.

But Marsh knows that he will never please all the people all the time. Instead, he is focused on continuing to shape Leeds and their new transatlantic core in his image and likeness.

“I probably still have a lot of doubts in me,” he said the day after his team crushed Chelsea at Elland Road. “It’s okay. It’s okay. There will be people who like me and people who hate me.

“I just want the team to play with love, passion and faith.”