Russell Wilson, husband of megastar Ciara, is the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos and one of the most competitive players in the NFL right now. He surpassed 100 in career passing percentage and holds the record for most touchdowns by an NFL quarterback for nine consecutive seasons. He played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 until March 2022, when he was traded to the Broncos.

So far, the 33-year-old has amassed 292 passing touchdowns in his career and is only the third quarterback in league history to throw thirty touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. Wilson is widely considered one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL.

In his final 14 games for the Seahawks, Wilson completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Why did Russell Wilson have hand surgery?

According to the Associated Press, Wilson was sidelined for several weeks during his final season with Seattle to undergo surgery on his right middle finger. His doctor, Steven Shinn, told the media in October 2021 that the quarterback had ruptured a tendon in his finger and dislocated the top of the middle finger.

Screws were inserted to further stabilize the finger, and Wilson had a strong season after rehab.

“I have every confidence that Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect from one of the game’s best quarterbacks,” Shinn said at the time.

How many Super Bowls has Russell Wilson been to?

Wilson led the Seahawks to two consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, they dominated the Broncos by a score of 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. During the game, Wilson had no interceptions and threw for 206 with two touchdowns.

In 2014, the Seahawks became the first team since the Patriots in 2004 to return to the Super Bowl as defending champions. Seattle played the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady. Wilson and his team led the Patriots 28-14 in the fourth quarter; However, the Patriots were able to score two consecutive touchdowns to pull away with a final score of 28-24 with just under two minutes remaining.

How Much Was Russell Wilson Paid?

Before he went to the Broncos, Wilson had a deal with the Seahawks signed in 2019 that paid him $140 million over four years, with $107 million total guaranteed, plus a $65 million signing bonus. At the time Wilson signed the contract, it made him the highest-paid player in the NFL and the highest signing bonus in league history.