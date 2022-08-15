New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Peyton Manning is considered one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League. Nicknamed “The Sheriff”, he competed for 18 seasons, most of which were spent with the Indianapolis Colts before being released and signed with the Denver Broncos for four seasons in 2012.

In March 2016, Manning ended his career on a high note after leading the Broncos to victory in Superbowl 50.

“The pundits have speculated over the last 18 years about my effort and drive to master skill and master every aspect of the NFL game. Well, don’t believe them,” Manning said in an emotional retirement speech. “Because every moment, every drop of sweat, every bleary-eyed preparation, every note I take and every frame of film I watch is about one thing, respect for this game.”

Manning was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2021 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He holds many NFL records including the most MVP awards. Additionally, the Louisiana native was the first quarterback before Tom Brady to win multiple Super Bowl championships for more than one franchise.

How many times did he beat Eli Manning?

Payton wasn’t the only Manning to compete in his 18 seasons in the NFL. His younger brother, Eli Manning, was the longtime quarterback for the New York Giants from 2004 until his retirement after the 2019 football season.

The pair played against each other on three separate occasions during their highly-acclaimed football careers. In three games, Peyton defeated young Eli. The first example was in September 2006 when Peyton Colt’s 26-21 win over Eli’s Giants. Four years later, the brothers faced off again and Peyton beat Eli with the Colts 38-14. Finally, the older Manning got another win over his brother in 2013, but this time with the Broncos, beating the Giants 41-23.

How many passing touchdowns did Peyton Manning have in his career?

In his NFL career spanning 18 seasons and two different franchises, Manning has 539 passing touchdowns – the third most in league history. The only two men with more touchdowns in a career are Drew Brees and Manning’s one-time rival Tom Brady.

Manning has the third most passing yards in the NFL at 71,940 yards. Again, he sits behind Drew Brees and Tom Brady in this category.

How many Super Bowls has Peyton Manning won?

Manning won two Super Bowls in his career. He was the Colts’ first win in Super Bowl XLI, defeating the Chicago Bears 29-17. Additionally, he completed 25 of his 38 passes for over 240 yards and earned the Super Bowl MVP.

His last Super Bowl victory came in 2016, his final season in the NFL. Manning quarterbacked the Broncos against the Carolina Panthers, beating them 24–10.