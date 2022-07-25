New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of Keanu Reeves’ most popular, well-known characters is Thomas Anderson, commonly known as Neo “The Matrix” film franchise. Science fiction films are about a futuristic world (the Matrix) that the human race lives in and believes to be reality, when they are actually trapped in a world run by artificial intelligence.

The first film, “The Matrix,” was released in 1999 and starred Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and Hugo Weaving, who played Trinity, Morpheus, and Agent Smith. A second film, “The Matrix Reloaded” came out in 2003, followed by “The Matrix Revolutions” the same year.

In 2021, Reeves came to reprise his role of Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections”. Moss also returned to play Trinity, along with a few other characters, but Fishburne did not return as Morpheus.

How did Keanu Reeves become famous?

Reeves has starred in many popular films such as “The Matrix,” “John Wick,” “Point Break” and “Speed.” His first major film role was in 1986’s “Youngblood”. After that, he starred in “The River’s Edge” and “Dangerous Liaisons”. In 1989, Reeves had another major film role in the comedy time travel movie “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”.

In 1992, he starred in “Dracula” opposite Winona Ryder and in 1994 in “Speed” opposite Sandra Bullock. Bullock shot a sequel to the film, which Reeves approved of.

Keanu Reeves ’embarrassed’ by his fortune, offers money, friend says

After “Speed,” Reeves was in “Chain Reaction” and “The Devil’s Advocate.” In 1999, he was in the first film of “The Matrix” franchise. After the first three “Matrix” movies, he starred in “Some Things Gotta Give,” “Thumbsucker,” “The Lake House,” “Street Kings,” “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee,” “Henry’s Crime” and “47 Ronin.”

In 2014, Reeves got another of his prominent roles when he started playing the lead role “John Wick” movies. The second film, “John Wick: Chapter 2” came out in 2017 and the third, “John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum” came out in 2019. “John Wick: Chapter 4” is also in the works and is slated for release in 2023.

Some of the other movies Reeves has starred in include “The Whole Truth,” “To the Bone,” “A Happening of Monumental Proportions,” “Destination Wedding,” “Replicas,” “Always My Maybe,” “Toy Story 4” and “The SpongeBob Movie : Sponge on the Run.” Reeves also directed and starred in the 2013 film “Man of Tai Chi.”

Keanu graciously answers kids’ questions at baggage claim after international flight, viral tweet shows

Does Keanu Reeves have a wife?

Reeves is not married but is currently in a Relationship with Alexandra Grant. Although the two have been linked since the release of their first book together in 2011, they made their first public appearance in November 2019. They released two books together, “Ode to Happiness” in 2011 and “Shadows” in 2015. The exact beginning of their relationship is completely unknown.

What happened to Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Syme?

Reeves was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Syme in 1998. Symes gave birth to a stillborn daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, on December 24, 1999. In April 2001, Jennifer Symes died in a car accident when she was just 28 years old. She died after her car collided with parked cars.

Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Together?

Reeves and Ryder are technically, of sorts, probably married. Ryder and Reeves starred together in the 1992 film “Dracula.” While they were filming the movie, a real-life Romanian priest married their two characters. Rider told Entertainment Weekly in 2019, “Actually got married in ‘Dracula’.“.

“No, I swear to God we’re married in real life,” Ryder shared at the time. The two often joke about their “marriage”. And whether or not they are technically married. Both of them are currently in other relationships. Reeves is dating Grant and Ryder is dating Scott McKinley.