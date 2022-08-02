New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jake Paul, the controversial social media star-turned-boxing sensation, continues his undefeated streak in multiple pay-per-view fights. Paul made a name for himself on Vine, the now-defunct social media site, before moving to YouTube, where he has amassed millions of followers and billions of views since launching his channel in 2014. Outrageous pranks, showy music videos and flamboyant behavior.

However, the Ohio native began the next phase of his career in August 2018 when he was the chief undercard for his brother Logan Paul’s match against YouTuber, KSI. Before the main event, Paul fought Deji Olatunji in his debut fight and won by technical knockout in the fifth round. Logan also has a successful career in the sport after securing an exhibition fight with boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather in June 2021.

Since then, the star has gone on to win every professional match of his boxing career, while building an online following of fans and critics.

Who is he fighting next?

The problem child is currently not scheduled to fight due to multiple cancellations due to weight and visa travel issues.

He is scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on Saturday, August 6 at Madison Square Garden. Rahman is the most experienced opponent in his career to date with twelve wins and one loss. However, the fight was canceled on July 30, 2022, as Rahman failed to qualify for the agreed weight.

According to Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, Rahm plans to weigh in at 215 pounds, although the contract between the fighters agreed to be tight at 200 pounds. ESPN. Paul said he would compromise to fight at 205 pounds, but Rahman refused to compete at 215 pounds.

Floyd Mayweather is going the distance for a ‘fun night’ with Logan Paul

How many fights did Jake Paul win?

Paul has an undefeated career with five wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, professional basketball player Nate Robinson, retired MMA fighter Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. One criticism Paul faces is that he fights older, younger opponents who are not experts in the boxing industry.

In December 2021, Paul defeated Woodley for the second time by his second career knockout in the sixth round. The moment was widely publicized on television and social media as Woodley hit the mat immediately after the punch. ESPN named the moment the knockout of the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Why didn’t Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury?

In fact, Paul was scheduled to fight British boxer Tommy Fury, younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. However, the fight was canceled in early July 2022 after Fury was denied entry to the US for an unspecified reason. His family are currently facing questions about their connection to boxing promoter and Irish drug kingpin Daniel Kinahan. The New York Times.

This is the second time Fury has backed out of fighting The Problem Child. In December 2021, Fury suffered a rib injury during training that prevented him from meeting Paul in the ring and was replaced by Woodley at the last minute.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I’m very frustrated with the problems I’ve had with getting into the United States,” Fury said. said in a statement. “This is something that I or my team never expected. The refusal to enter the country is a very serious matter so this situation is left to my lawyers and it should be resolved later.”