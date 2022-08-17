New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vanna White has been one half of the “Wheel of Fortune” duo since 1982, which means she’s had quite the wardrobe over the years.

White’s dresses have become a fan favorite. On the white page of the “Wheel of Fortune” website, there’s a slide show of the co-host’s outfits worn throughout the week and an option for fans to vote for their favorite outfit.

There is also a Pinterest page created by “Wheel of Fortune” that features all of White’s looks. According to the “Wheel of Fortune” website, White wore more than 7,000 dresses during her time on the show.

In a video posted on the website, White walks through the process of choosing dresses for the show.

“We have a wardrobe fitting before tape day where I try on probably 50 dresses and see what the theme is for the day,” White told interviewer Maggie Sazak.

After finding out how many shows they’ll be doing that day, White talks about how her stylist has all the dresses she needs in her dressing room.

What happens to the costumes after they are on the show? Shweta says they are not hers to keep.

“Unfortunately I can’t keep them. The designers let me borrow them and then they take them back,” White said in the video.

Wanna White “Wheel of Fortune?”

White is not leaving the “Wheel of Fortune”. – At least not in the next few years. Sajac and White both renewed their contracts with the show through the 2023-24 season.

Sajak’s daughter Maggie also has a role in the show and serves as the digital host, creating much of the “Wheel of Fortune” social media content and doing many behind-the-scenes interviews.

Is Vanna White related?

White is currently in a relationship with John Donaldson and has been with him for 10 years.

She was married from 1990 to 2002 George St. Peter. White and Pietro share two children, Nicolas and Giovanna.

She was previously engaged to actor John Gibson before Pietro, but he tragically died in a plane crash in 1986.

There have been speculations about it in the past White and Sazak The relationship is there because they have great chemistry and have been working together for a long time. They both said that their relationship will always be platonic and that they are just good friends.

How long was Vanna White on “Wheel of Fortune?”

White has been on the popular game show since 1982. White co-hosts the show and works alongside Sajak. While Sajak stands with the contestants making sure the game runs smoothly, White stands in front of a large digital board where they tap boxes to reveal the correct letter the contestant guessed until they solve the puzzle.

Early in White’s “Wheel of Fortune” co-hosting career, they didn’t currently have a digital puzzle board, so she had to physically turn over each letter as the contestant guessed the correct letter. White recalls a moment in her long career when she flipped through an errant letter during an interview “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I was devastated. I couldn’t even remember which was the correct puzzle. It was ‘Dr. Spock’ or ‘Mr. Spock’ and I flipped the ‘M’ or the ‘D’ and I was like, ‘THAT’ was the wrong letter! Oh, my gosh!” she told the talk show host.

She shared that they had to throw out the puzzle and put in another one, but that was a mistake that only happened once in her career. In 1997, they changed the board to the digital one they are using now, where when she touches a letter it appears.

If you’ve ever watched the show, you’ll notice that she doesn’t touch the letter until the box lights up.

“When I touch them, I don’t touch them unless they light up, so it’s not my fault,” she said.