New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brian Austin Green is an actor known for his roles in television shows such as “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and in films such as “Wedding Band” and “Anger Management” – Cassius, Noah. , Bodhi, Journey and Jane – from three different relationships with Vanessa Marcil, Megan Fox and his current girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Greene met Marcille on the set of “Beverly Hills 90210” and the two became engaged in 2001. Their son Cassius was born a year later in 2002. Greene and Marcille separated shortly after their son was born and eventually ended their relationship before walking down the aisle.

Green then started dating Megan Fox After meeting on the set of “Hope & Faith” in 2004 when Fox was 18 years old.

The couple is always in an on-again, off-again relationship. They got engaged in November 2006 but called it off in February 2009.

Brian Austin Green Talks Parenting Style With Megan Fox Ahead Of Split: ‘We Got It Covered’

In 2010, they got back together and got married in June of the same year.

In September 2012, they had their first child, Noah Shannon Green, and in February 2014, they had their second child, Bodhi Ronson Green. A year later, they separated once again and Fox filed for divorce in 2015.

In August 2016, they had a son named Journey River Green. The two continued their marriage until things officially ended in 2020.

Green’s blended family got a new addition in 2022 when his girlfriend Sharna Burgess gave birth to their son, Jane Walker Green.

Are Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Friends?

Fox and Green co-parent their three children, and although they’ve both moved on to other relationships, Green with Burgess and Fox with Machine Gun Kelly, both seem to be on good terms with each other.

Megan Fox ‘Thankful’ for Brian Austin Green’s Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

There was some drama surrounding their divorce in 2020 after Green posted pictures of their children on social media. That particular image Fox responded publicly Their son is Journey River from the Halloween movie.

“Why should Journey be in this picture? It’s not hard to cut them out. Or pick photos that don’t have them,” Fox wrote (via People ). “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday and noticed how far they’ve been from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to pose. [sic] via Instagram.”

During June 2022 interview “The Vial Files” Podcast, Green talked about his relationship with Foxx after their divorce and her move on with Machine Gun Kelly.

“The person who chose to be with Megan… there’s not a lot of things I have control over or I don’t want to have control over. I want my kids to have a life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy,” Green told podcast host Nick Viall.

Is Brian Austin Green in a relationship?

Currently in a relationship with Green “Dancing with the Stars” for Sharna Burgess. The two are set up but their mutual business manager, according to the people.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

After they started dating, they competed together on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” when they were a couple. They were eliminated in the fourth week of the competition.

Shortly after being fired from the show, Burgess found out she was pregnant and the two had a baby, Jane Walker Green On June 28, 2022.