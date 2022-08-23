To say that Gardner Minshew is a freak is an understatement.

When he came to an Eagles game against the Detroit Lions last season, you could find him dressed as Uncle Rico, the fictional character from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite.”

And you might find Minshew living outside old prison bus, As he did in the offseason. Minshev parked the bus next to the gym in Bonita Springs, Florida, where he spent much of the offseason working out. As ESPN explained, Minshev decorated the bus with an orange couch, shag white throw pillows, 1970s-style flower bed covers and a wall hanging of 70s album covers.

Minshu put the bus up for sale when he arrived at the Eagles complex for training camp last month.

“A few things I learned during this time,” Minshey wrote in his Instagram post listing his bus for sale. “If you have dreams to chase, things to learn and people to love, you don’t need anything else. Knowing what’s around the bend is less important than believing you can do it. Whatever it is, manage it.

“And finally, bus lovin’ is among some of the best loves!”

But don’t mistake Minshew’s eccentricity for a lack of seriousness about his main job as the Eagles’ backup quarterback.

That was evident Sunday when Minshew started in place of Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ 21-20 preseason win over the Browns in the second preseason game. Hurts and starters are out of the game. Minshey completed his first six passes and led the Eagles to touchdowns on his first two drives.

Minshev played the entire first half. He finished 14-17 for 142 yards.

That’s what the Eagles expect from their backup quarterback. That doesn’t mean Minshev has to like it.

In fact, as he told Eagles coach Nick Siriani, Hurts sat out with a sprained ankle after Minshev led the Eagles to a crucial 33-18 win over the Jets.

Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two TDs on the day. After the game, Minshew approached Siriani and asked him what it would take to win the starting job. Syriani tells him that it hurts.

It’s still annoying. Nothing that happened on Sunday will change that. And Minshe knew it.

“All I want to do is be good, man,” Minshew told reporters Sunday when asked about being a backup. “In my mind, I’ve proven to myself that I can play in this league. That’s all that matters. I know if I keep getting better, I have a chance to have a really good career in this league.”

It should probably be with another team. Make no mistake, Minshew can start many teams, even if they don’t have very good teams.

But the Eagles are unlikely to trade Minshue before this season. It’s a long 17-game season and players get hurt. Last season, only 13 of the 32 teams played a quarterback in every game.

The Eagles saw this first hand on Aug. 12 against the Jets when they were hit late by the Hurts. The Eagles, no doubt, held their collective breath, but the Hurts came right back up and ended the drive.

Reid Sinnett and Carson Stranghurts would be the backups if the Eagles trade Minshey. No one has ever taken a snap in an NFL game.

Minshey started two games last season — the other a pointless shutout against Dallas, as the Eagles had already clinched a playoff spot. He also started 20 games in two seasons with Jacksonville after the Jags drafted him in the sixth round in 2019.

By Week 2 of Minshew’s rookie year, he started after Eagles Super Bowl hero Nick Foles broke his collarbone. Minshev played so well that he won the job two weeks after Foles returned.

“The thing about Gardner is he can process it very quickly and he gets the ball out of his hands very quickly,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said recently. “He’s played good football and he’s obviously had experience playing in Jacksonville. But you can see the growth in him over a year learning our offense, just making decisions and getting the ball out quickly.”

Although he escaped with a huge score against the Browns when a potential 100-yard interception return fell for a touchdown at the Browns’ goal line, Minshey doesn’t make too many mistakes.

“It’s a mistake I don’t plan on making twice,” Minshew said. “Great opportunity to improve and learn.”

It will not happen if minshu is consumed excessively.

By the way, Minshey told NFL Network after the game that the bus is still for sale. He is asking $25,000.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.