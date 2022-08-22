How ‘House of the Dragon’ weaves echoes of the real world into its fantasy realm

Below are spoilers for the premiere episode of “House of the Dragon.”

(CNN) Medieval medicine certainly had its limitations. But a decisive moment in between “Dragon’s House” The premiere will likely resonate with many in a way that transcends the realm of fantasy and touches on real-world concerns about women’s reproductive rights.

In the opening chapter of the HBO series, the queen, Emma Targaryen (Cian Brooke), is in the midst of a difficult labor. Her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), is desperate for a child to secure a male heir to the throne, according to tradition.

Told that the birth of the baby was a violation, the medical advisers said that the king was faced with a terrible choice, which required either losing the baby or sacrificing the life of the mother to save it.

After suffering for some time, the king chooses the latter, the queen is bled from the gruesome process of being killed.

At the beginning of the episode, Aemma refers to women giving birth as “our battlefield”, and thanks to the limited resources of the time, this is especially true in the reality of the show. therefore The Hollywood Reporter James Hibberd put it “The first season is born of what Game of Thrones did for marriage.”

