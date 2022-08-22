How ‘House of the Dragon’ weaves echoes of the real world into its fantasy realm

Below are spoilers for the premiere episode of “House of the Dragon.”
(CNN)Medieval medicine certainly had its limitations. But a decisive moment in between “Dragon’s House” The premiere will likely resonate with many in a way that transcends the realm of fantasy and touches on real-world concerns about women’s reproductive rights.
In the opening chapter of the HBO series, the queen, Emma Targaryen (Cian Brooke), is in the midst of a difficult labor. Her husband, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), is desperate for a child to secure a male heir to the throne, according to tradition.
Told that the birth of the baby was a violation, the medical advisers said that the king was faced with a terrible choice, which required either losing the baby or sacrificing the life of the mother to save it.
After suffering for some time, the king chooses the latter, the queen is bled from the gruesome process of being killed.
At the beginning of the episode, Aemma refers to women giving birth as “our battlefield”, and thanks to the limited resources of the time, this is especially true in the reality of the show. therefore The Hollywood Reporter James Hibberd put it“The first season is born of what Game of Thrones did for marriage.”
While the series is portrayed as fictional fiction, it is impossible to completely divorce the abortion debate from the Supreme Court’s repeal. Raw vs. Wade in June, fueling intense debate about the issues of forced childbirth and women’s freedom to make their own healthcare choices. Here, it is the husband (and not coincidentally, the head of state) who ultimately makes the decision with the most dire consequences for her.
The fact that the child later dies does not erase Visery’s actions, although it eventually leads him to appoint his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), as his heir, but despite the break with tradition and the expected future son born to the new queen, he replaces her. will induce to take.
At its core, as the producers admit, the first season of “House of the Dragon” hinges on questions Belonging to a patriarchal societyWhere sons are prioritized under pressure to secure royal bloodlines, and without such clear lines chaos and discord can result.
Addressing that theme, executive producer Miguel Sapochnik said a fundamental tension in the series is “patriarchal perceptions of women”, noting that exploring such material — including the decision to anchor the story around its female characters — “made the show feel more contemporary.” .”
Although the primary mission presents an earlier chapter in author George RR Martin’s struggle for the Iron Throne, the producers were clearly aware of the early criticism of “Game of Thrones.” That includes adding people of color to the “House” cast and, as such Salon notedUsing a more restrained approach to portraying sexual violence.
Obviously, the scale and setting of “House of the Dragon” suggests that it’s trying to appeal to audiences of various levels of spectacle, escapism and the like. RELATION TO MYTHOLOGY Included in Martin’s writings and earlier series. But drama has a way of touching on matters relevant to our lives, whether in the past, the future or some alternate version of reality.
So in terms of writing the series as purely fictional, as the premiere suggests and future episodes will reinforce, don’t let the dragons fool you.