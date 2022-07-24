How hot is it? More than 85 million Americans are under a heat-related advisory

Enlarge this image switch title Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

If you’re trying to beat the heat, you’re far from alone. More than 85 million Americans are under an excessive heat warning and heat advisory on Sunday, with many places in the Northeast likely to meet or beat record high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave extends from the mid-south to the mid-Atlantic and northeast. Temperatures were approaching triple digits in many places, prompting warnings and emergency actions from officials in several states.

While summer is traditionally a heat season, the temperatures people experience today are not the same as they were in decades past.

A warming climate means that today’s heatwaves are more intense and last longer. The heat wave has increased by more than 40 days since the 1960s in many US cities, according to the latest national climate assessment by the US Global Change Research Program.

Health Here are 5 tips to help you stay safe and cool in the heat.

National How people, pets and infrastructure can react to extreme heat

Some haven’t been this warm in decades.

The heat advisory remains in place for New York City, where the National Weather Service has warned that the heat index is – what does the temperature look like – in some areas it can reach 100-105 degrees. Then it would be almost as warm in the city as on July 9, 1936when they set a temperature record of 106 degrees. At least one person died on Saturday from heat-related problems. New York Times.



Enlarge this image switch title Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In Boston, Sunday’s expected high is 99 degrees, which is break the daily record 98 degrees, established in 1933. The forecast resulted in the Boston Triathlon, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, to be moved to the end of August. AT statementthe organizers cited “current historical weather patterns that are affecting Boston.”

In neighboring Rhode Islandtemperatures hit 96 degrees in Providence by noon and broke the previous record of 94 degrees, which was last reached in 1987.

As part of its recommendations related to high temperatures over the weekend, the National Weather Service reminded people that exercise in extreme heat should be limited as much as possible and that everyone should try to stay hydrated.

Relief is expected in the Northeast due to an approaching cold front. Temperatures are expected to drop from Monday evening.

Weather As the heatwave sweeps across much of the US, utilities have managed to keep up so far.

It could be summer for the Texas record books

This was reported by the National Weather Service. “unpleasant heat” what many experience extends to the Southern Plains and the Southwest. In Texas, the National Weather Service warned residents of extreme heat for much of July. Houston has had so many 100-degree days this year that forecasters predict it will be in the top five for 100-degree days this summer.

National Governor declares state of emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

lingering heat in the west

Residents in the Pacific Northwest are likely to experience a “lingering heat wave” that is expected to peak in the second half of the week.

“Daily record high temperatures from northern California to urban areas of Portland and Seattle are possible by this coming Tuesday,” the NWS said in a statement.

High temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week, leaving places like Seattle at risk of frost. temperature above 90 degrees for the record series.