How healthy is Alberta’s soil? The new database aims to find out

The first step in climate change mitigation is understanding where we are in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.

In an area as vast as the prairies, much of the puzzle lies in how rural regions contribute to our emissions and storage balance – and where there is room for growth.

That’s the big question Derek McKenzie hopes to answer with a new soil database research project.

Derek McKenzie says determining soil health depends on your goals. (Christy Klimenhaga/CBC)

“There is a huge potential for soils to store more carbon, as well as a huge potential for alternative farming practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” says McKenzie, assistant professor of soil science at the University of Alberta.

He is leading a two-year Alberta soil health study initiative.

“Agriculture has enormous potential to mitigate climate change and contribute to the solution to climate change.”

Archive excavations

McKenzie says this database project began with an archival collection of samples from the Alberta government.

Between 1997 and 2007, soil samples were collected from 42 locations across Alberta and tested for parameters such as salinity, fertility, and total organic matter.

Soil samples were collected from 42 locations across Alberta in the late 90s and early 2000s. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

McKenzie says that using these samples and resampling these sites with modern methods will allow researchers to study the genetic makeup of the soil and the ability of soils to store carbon in the long term.

“That means adding things like microbial genomic diversity in soils… small insects and soil diversity, and carbon stability in soils.”

More than just dirt

Soil health can be tricky, and it goes beyond just getting enough sun and water. According to Mackenzie, it all comes down to sustainable soil function and depends on your soil goals.

In his opinion, soil functions for agriculture should include crop productivity, as well as carbon sequestration, microbial diversity, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Soils can store huge amounts of carbon. And if you just look at total carbon, you don’t know the whole story. It won’t tell you how easily that carbon decomposes or doesn’t decompose,” McKenzie says.

Samples are collected at a number of locations across Alberta to measure soil genetic makeup and the ability of soils to store carbon in the long term. (Gateway Research Organization)

But getting a complete picture of the health of our soil can be tricky. The purpose of this new McKenzie database is to help manufacturers understand what they are working with.

“The database itself will integrate not only soil data, but also weather data, yield data, land value data, all sorts of different data points… that are related to soil health and that could inform management in the future.”

Mackenzie says this will be a starting point for producers to access and share information.

“Individual manufacturers will be able to upload [results of] any soil testing they did,” he says. “Neighbors will help neighbors with management methods and with data.”

Mackenzie says that as more data is shared, producers can learn about available management practices to help make their farming systems more resilient and part of the climate solution.

Producers already on board

McKenzie says interest in the database project is already generating interest.

“Everywhere I’ve been so far…producers come up to me and ask how they can access the database and when it’s ready.”

One of the producers working with Mackenzie is Colby Hansen, owner of a mixed farm 35km northeast of Westlock, Alta.

Colby Hansen installs rotating grazing fences to reduce overgrazing. (Laurie Hansen)

Hansen raises cattle and also grows grain and hay to feed them. He farms using regenerative farming methods, which means he works with nature to maintain his farm.

“I integrate cover crops into my corn so I add turnips… fava beans and clover along with my corn to feed soil microbes and soil biology. And, in turn, this also helps to provide nutrients to the corn crop,” he says.

He says he also uses rotational grazing to mimic how buffaloes used land in the past.

“It’s all about taking half, leaving half of the concept of not overgrazing and leaving some of the rest for plant regeneration.”

Hansen says the regenerative methods he used, such as intercropping two or more crops in the same field in the same year, helped keep his fields healthy.

MacKenzie’s soil testing project allows Hansen to see the benefits. Preliminary results showed that his regenerative style field stored 20 tons of carbon per acre, compared to four tons per acre in a conventional style field.

“I am very happy because carbon is obviously the driving force behind healthy soil. So the more carbon we can store in the soil, the healthier crops we can grow.”

Hansen adds that research like this could help farmers understand that regenerative practices can help the environment without creating financial losses.

“Because of climate change and everything that is happening…farmers hold the key to success. But we have to prove to the farmers that they can make money from it.”

