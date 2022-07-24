How Handicapped Hamilton Candidates Communicate When They Can’t Walk Home

Knocking on doors can be difficult if you’re in a wheelchair, which is why the two Hamilton candidates in the upcoming municipal elections are campaigning slightly differently.

Anthony Frizina (District 8) and Ian McPherson (Troop 1), who both use wheelchairs, plan to run their campaigns largely door-to-door, relying on in-person events and online interactions in their bid to secure seats in the city. advice.

Frisina, who campaigns primarily to improve accessibility, says he is not focused on aspects of the race that are a problem, such as door-to-door campaigning. He hopes to be able to connect with District 8 voters through social media, virtual meetings and public gatherings, such as his campaign launch Thursday night at Turtle Jack’s on Upper James Street.

“I did a lot of work through social media and was able to build relationships with people in the ward,” said Frisina, who lives on Limeridge Road West and works at Mohawk College, which is also in ward 8.

Anthony Frizina is running for the 8th Ward. (Presented by Megan Graham)

He has been a longtime supporter of inclusion and accessibility, including hosting a show on the subject on Cable 14 and serving on the city council’s disability advisory committee. In 2020, he was awarded the Order of Hamilton for his volunteer work and advocacy. He hopes his efforts have resulted in some name recognition that will help earn votes.

“People also knew me and understood my work in the community over the years,” he says.

If he wins, he would like to help Hamilton move forward on accessibility by helping the city become a leader by creating an accessible city well beyond what he calls the “absolute minimum” of the Ontario People with Disabilities Accessibility Act, which mandates accessibility of services in province, but does not require upgrading for numerous types of businesses and public places. His areas of focus include safer street crossings with more audible and visible signals, as well as better transportation options for people with disabilities.

“Our autonomy and our agency is as important as anyone else,” he told CBC Hamilton, noting that he is not dissatisfied with the work done by current District 8 Counsel John-Paul Danko, but believes more could be done on issues of accessibility and integration.

“[The disability community has] representation by population, but much of the infrastructure is generally missing [thanks to] ableism that continues to exist both subconsciously and consciously.

According to the candidate, people with disabilities often face financial difficulties

McPherson, who is running in District 1, says he spoke to Frisina about the need to build everything affordable from the start, rather than spending money on retrofits and repairs later.

His decision to run was driven in part by his dissatisfaction with the Main Street bilateral proposal successfully put forward by current District 1 Councilor Maureen Wilson.

He agrees that the street is not safe, especially at its intersection with Dundern Street near his home, but believes that the proposed solution is costly, takes too long to implement, and that the city also needs to take additional steps to address the dangerous intersection at the nearby crossroads. Dundern and King streets. ( This intersection is one the city is currently investigating as part of a safety review. .)

He created his own proposal, which he said he sent to the city secretary before Voting on Main Street this will result in a five second pause between each traffic hop.

“It will cost virtually nothing, it can be done tomorrow, and it will prevent most accidents at such dangerous intersections, because if someone runs a red light, everything else stops for five seconds. [there will be] pedestrians crossing an intersection and cars passing through an intersection must not interfere with a vehicle running at a red light, he wrote in a Facebook post. nomination of his candidacy.

“It’s almost impossible for people with disabilities to campaign in a way that doesn’t harm them,” says Sara Jama, who has campaigned in politics in the past. (Presented by Sara Jama)

McPherson, who studied political science at McMaster University before switching to social physiology, says having a disability often puts him at a disadvantage, or at least makes him wonder if he is.

“You look at people and say, ‘They are ahead of me because they can speak louder, they don’t have to stop and catch their breath. They can go wherever they want and not worry about anything.” He told CBC Hamilton on Thursday, adding that people with disabilities who want to participate in politics are also often financially unequal.

“Most people with disabilities participate in the ODSP program. It’s hard for them to get started.”

The campaign will kick off July 30 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Hamilton Christian Fellowship at 135 Strathcona Ave. McPherson says friends and volunteers will help him deliver flyers so residents know the details. He says he hasn’t encountered any physical barriers yet, but this is just the beginning.

“The debate seems to be taking place on stage,” he remarked, wondering if it would be held somewhere where he could be present.

“Disability is a category that everyone will someday fall into”

Hamilton resident Sarah Jama, co-founder of the Ontario Disability Justice Network, uses mobile devices and has been involved in several political campaigns, including for Hamilton Center MP Andrea Horvath, Hamilton Center MP Matthew Green, and District 3 Earl. Nrinder Nunn .

She says that in addition to the obvious physical barriers, including campaign offices that are not fully accessible, people with disabilities also face psychological challenges.

“It’s almost impossible for people with disabilities to campaign in a way that doesn’t harm them,” she said, noting that candidates with disabilities often encounter “ableist rhetoric.” [about] who can run for office.

AT civil affairs blog post Raise the Hammer in 2018, previous Ward 1 candidate Sophie Geffros, who uses mobility aids, described residents’ repeated comments about their physical health and suitability for the role.

Sophie Geffros, who speaks at the center, has previously run for Ward 1. Geffros described receiving comments from residents about their physical health and suitability for the role. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

“We’ve had voters asking my campaign manager if I’m healthy enough to be an advisor,” Geffros wrote in a post. “We had people angrily asking why I didn’t personally knock on their door when they lived at the top of a flight of stairs, when I was actually sitting on the street below.”

Jama believes that the election of people with disabilities will be better for all levels of government, especially now that long-term COVID-19 is leading to an increase in the number of people with disabilities.

“Disability is a category that everyone will fall into at some point,” she said, referring to the challenges people face as they age.

“We need more people with disabilities who are willing to talk about the disability conditions we face. [and] make policies to improve the systems we are in.”