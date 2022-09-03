New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt revealed on “The Story” Friday how big government is “colluding” with Big Tech in the name of censorship.

The Rushdie attack serves as a warning about censorship, violence in America

Attorney General Schmidt: Essentially colluding with big government Big Tech To outsource its censorship, which is illegal. And so what we’ve discovered so far from this landmark lawsuit filed in May — we’ve discovered here over the last few weeks, we’re still fighting to get more — is a censorship partnership between big government and big tech. And you looked there just in that introduction, we found reams and reams of emails and documents and correspondence where the government tells these social media companies what to do. To remove some posts, to censor content. More than that, there are weekly censorship meetings. There is direct communication from A A senior-level Facebook executive The Surgeon General of the United States said, “Hey, we heard what you had to say. We did it. What else can we do?”

