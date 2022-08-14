How gender-affirming care can be affected by the closure of abortion clinics

Enlarge this image toggle signature Brianna Pasiorca/News Sentinel/USA Today Network via Reuters

Brianna Pasiorca/News Sentinel/USA Today Network via Reuters

When someone set fire to the only Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee earlier this year, the center was immediately flooded with patients. questions about what will happen to their care – but it was not only about abortion services.

“We’ve been inundated with calls from more hormonal gender confirmation patients than any other type of patient because we are a consistent source of care for gender affirming patients,” Ashley Coffield, chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, told NPR.

“They were very hurt and scared when we suddenly disappeared.”

National The fire that destroyed the Planned Parenthood building was deliberately set

When reproductive health clinics close, not only is access to abortion lost, but a range of services such as birth control, sex education and gender-affirming treatment are also lost.

And some of these services, like hormone replacement therapy, require patients to see their doctor more regularly than usual. patients seeking abortion or birth control services, Coffield explains.

That’s why she and other service providers are particularly concerned about how future clinic closures could affect transgender and non-binary patients, who already face many barriers to care. Access is also at risk as some states step up legal efforts to limit such assistance, especially for transgender youth.

Efforts to limit the rights of LGBTQ youth The study found that a third of trans young people are at risk of losing support that validates their gender.

Gender affirming care includes medical, social and psychological support to help a person understand and appreciate their gender identity. This concern can be useful to anyone, but especially life saving for transgender and non-binary people.

Dr. Bhavik Kumar, medical director of primary and transgender care at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, told NPR that the community is facing a crisis.

“Caring for transgender people is not training,” he said. “As much as people worry about abortion and access to abortion – which is very important – we should also be concerned about transgender people and preserving their humanity and dignity.”

Health professionals say both sex-sustaining treatment and abortion are essential but stigmatized health services.

Prior to the fire in 2021, more than 700 of Knoxville’s 4,000 patients had sought hormone replacement therapy, Coffield said.

That makes sense, she added, because abortion clinics are often well placed to provide gender-confirming care.

“Both sex-maintaining hormone therapy and abortion are life-saving health services that are not offered by most providers, and both services are stigmatized,” she said. “Therefore, the same values ​​that we use in abortion care, such as self-determination, respect, and an open-minded approach to medical care, very easily translate into serving our hormone therapy-supporting patients.”

Kumar said that’s why more than half of all Planned Parenthood health centers offer gender-affirming care, including hormone replacement therapy, mental health services and support with legal processes like name changes.

More than 35,000 Planned Parenthood patients across the country have sought sex-confirming hormone replacement therapy in 2021, Kumar said, and that number does not include transgender and non-binary people who relied on other services.

After the fire, transgender and non-binary patients struggled to find new healthcare providers.

When Jake Guthridge received the news that his Planned Parenthood clinic had burned down, his first thought was, “Oh God, what should I do?”

Guthridge told NPR that he relied on the clinic for hormone replacement therapy for nearly two years. At the time, Planned Parenthood was the only provider he knew who was nearby and didn’t require insurance.

For several weeks, he tried to replenish his drug supplies at family planning centers in North Carolina and Georgia, both of which are four hours away. But the appointments were booked up to a month in advance, he said. Guthridge quickly fell into withdrawal, suffering from mood swings and anxiety.

After all, he was involved with a gender-confirmation doctor in east Tennessee, but Guthridge largely chalked it up to luck. Eight months later, people in need of hormone replacement therapy are still reeling from the fire and turn to Guthridge for help.

Guthridge said that after the cancellation of Roe, he would not be surprised if other communities faced similar consequences.

“There are a lot of people who think that taking care of gender confirmation is more of a privilege, but it is a necessary health care,” Guthridge said. “I used to feel trapped in my body, like I was constantly fighting with myself. When I started taking testosterone, I finally felt like I was in control. It saved my life.”

Medical institutions also prepared for the influx of new patients.

After the fire, the Planned Parenthood affiliate continued to offer services through telehealth. But even then, according to Coffield, only a small fraction of their transgender and non-binary patients could be served due to a lack of capacity.

That’s when local doctors began to notice a surge in requests for gender-affirming care.

“We’ve had an extremely large influx of people who have been displaced,” Dr. Annie Kolarik told NPR. She’s a primary care physician whose office is a few miles from a former family planning center.

Kolarik estimated that at Cherokee Health Systems, she now serves more than 150 patients who relied on gender-affirming care from Planned Parenthood, many of whom travel at least an hour to get services. Before the fire, she had about 30 patients in need of such care.

To meet demand, Kolaric said, Cherokee Health Systems has created an online appointment system to speed up appointments and has begun using telemedicine services. Physicians and other medical practitioners meet with patients during administrative break lunches.

“People should expect similar surges if places that run family planning centers or abortion clinics that offer gender-affirming care eventually close,” she said.

Politics Why So Many States Are Passing Bills Targeting Trans Families Right Now Why So Many States Are Passing Bills Targeting Trans Families Right Now







Listen





·

4:18









4:18



The Choice Health Network, a provider in the area that exclusively serves HIV-positive patients and those at risk of contracting the virus, is also seeing more referrals for gender-affirming treatment. He is considering expanding such services, a nurse practitioner at the Choice Health Network told NPR.

“The fire appears to have been designed to send a message to all of us who support or use Planned Parenthood that we are not safe,” Meg Gill said. “We need to continue to offer these services and, as far as possible, expand them.”

Even in states where abortion is illegal, clinics are fighting to provide gender-affirming care.

In areas where Gender-affirming care is rare, says Kumar, who lives on the Gulf Coast, and clinics like Planned Parenthood are often the only place transgender and non-binary people have access to any kind of health care.

“When that is taken away, they are sometimes left with no options,” he added.

So far, no family planning clinic has closed since the Supreme Court decision in June to cancel Rowe vs. Wade. A spokesman for the national organization Planned Parenthood told NPR that even in states that ban abortion, their clinics are determined to remain open to continue offering services such as gender-affirming care.

National Indiana became the first state to pass a ban on abortion after Rowe was assassinated.

National More coverage of life in America after Row

In that vein, the Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee plans to rebuild its office and launch a mobile health facility in the fall to continue providing support. And this despite the fact that the state plans to ban all abortions in end of August.

“Everyone who knows us in Knoxville is not surprised that we are reopening whether abortion is banned or not because they are counting on us for so many other services,” Coffield said.

Politics On Transgender Day of Visibility, the White House announces steps to empower transgender people

Independent health care providers, who tend to rely more heavily on abortion services financially, also struggle to keep their doors open.

In West Virginia, the Women’s Health Center recently expanded its operations. hormone replacement therapy services, even though he could lose almost half of his income if Legislators ban abortionthe clinic’s chief executive told NPR.

“We believe in patient-centered healthcare that respects the autonomy and dignity of our clients. Expanding our range of services with gender-affirming hormone therapy is fully in line with this vision,” said Kathy Quinones.

“No matter what happens to legal abortion in our state, we will continue to do everything in our power to expand and meet the health care needs of our community.”