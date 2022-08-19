New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

For any home gardener who still plans to travel during these remaining weeks of summer — or those planning trips in early fall — it’s important to figure out who will help care for plants and vegetables while away.

As the Associated Press points out, one solution is to hire a garden sitter.

It’s wise to find someone who knows the gardening landscape — a professional, friend, neighbor or loved one.

“The first thing is to find a friend with a garden you like and make sure you’re willing to return the favor,” says Adam Chopper, associate director of outdoor gardens and sustainable horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. AP

For people who don’t have a trusted neighbor to care for their garden, there are many ways to hire a professional through online message boards, nurseries and gardening associations, the AP said.

Chopper of the New York Botanical Garden also offers several tips for preparing the garden — and the garden sitter — before leaving for vacation.

He recommends walking a sitter through the process of caring for your garden so the person knows exactly what needs to be done.

Chopper suggests installing sprinklers or soaker hoses and putting down mulch to help conserve water.

GardeningKnowHow.com also recommends pulling weeds and watering your garden before you go outside.

Container gardens should be grouped together and moved into the shade so the plants don’t dry out too quickly, Chopper told the AP.

Sometimes, gardeners put their containers in kiddie pools with some water, only to be filled if sitters need it, the AP points out.

In addition to keeping gardens alive, a sitter can also help by mowing the crop, allowing for more growth and preventing rotting or overgrown vegetables from taking over your garden while you’re away.

Tips for getting the most out of gardening at a time when many American families are feeling the effects of inflation — and feeding their families with the food they’re growing in their gardens — can be very helpful.

