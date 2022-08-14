type here...
How Frustration Over TikTok Grows in Washington

By printveela editor

-

2
0
In an interview, Mr. Beckerman called TikTok’s data collection “quite insignificant” compared to other social apps. To reduce security concerns, the app has said it plans to store all of its US data in the United States, a process that Mr. Beckerman said is likely to happen this year. He did not name a specific date.

The White House may soon be preparing to take broader action on apps that could expose data to foreign adversaries. Earlier this year, he circulated a draft decree that would give the government more power to intervene in cases where data could be exposed to an attacker. The Biden administration is also expected to soon issue guidance to the committee that reviews transactions involving foreign companies, telling it to be particularly sensitive to cases where Americans’ data may be disclosed to other governments. He also looks at ways to screen entire classes of potentially risky trades rather than approaching them on an individual basis.

“The Biden administration is focused on the concerns of some countries, including China, seeking to use Americans’ digital technology and data in ways that pose unacceptable national security risks while advancing authoritarian control and interests,” said Saloni Sharma, spokeswoman for the National Security Advisor. “The administration is also considering additional possible actions to address this issue.”

TikTok has faced security issues for years, most notably in 2020 when Mr. Trump issued an executive order blocking it from the Apple and Google app stores unless ByteDance sold the app to a US firm. He later announced a deal to sell part of the application to Oracle, an American cloud computing giant, but this never happened. Ultimately, federal courts ruled that Mr. Trump’s order to block TikTok was illegal, as was another order to block China’s WeChat app, and Mr. Biden reversed both orders last summer.

But the government continues to try to reduce the risks associated with TikTok. The app and the committee on foreign investment in the United States, which reviews international participation in deals, are secretly discussing how to resolve the government’s problems, according to people monitoring the discussions. TikTok has said it plans to store all of its US user data on Oracle’s US servers rather than TikTok’s servers in Singapore and Virginia.

While a larger team is working on how to isolate user data in the US, only about 10 TikTok employees have seen the draft agreement between the company and the government, TikTok said, reflecting the closed nature of the negotiations.

