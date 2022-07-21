New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One thing all five women who work in assistant general manager roles around the NHL have in common is that none saw this opportunity available to them earlier in life.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d be an assistant general manager,” said Meghan Hunter of the Chicago Blackhawks. “I haven’t necessarily ruled it out, but I don’t see a way to get there.”

Now, Hunter, New Jersey’s Kate Madigan, Vancouver’s Emily Castonguay and Cammy Granato, and Toronto’s Haley Wickenheiser have each reached this point by following different paths.

Emily Castongway

Castongwe became the first woman in the league’s AGM in January after new Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford named her to the position since Angela Gorgon in 1996-97. She spent more than five years as an agent certified by the NHL Players Association, most notably representing 2020 No. 1 pick Alexis LaFreniere.

“It’s a different perspective,” she said earlier this month. “It’s different priorities and it’s a different challenge.”

Garnet cameras

The all-time leading scorer in women’s international hockey, Granato led the US to gold in Nagano in 1998, the first time women’s hockey participated in the Olympics. Along with Canada’s Angela James, she was one of the first women inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

Granato dabbled in broadcasting after hanging up his skates and was hired as a scout by the expansion Seattle Kraken in 2019. She joined Castonguay with the Canucks in February.

“There are times when I don’t think it’s an option for women,” Granato said. “It’s not something I thought would happen in my lifetime, because I’ve always kind of been in that ‘things first’ era and sometimes those things don’t come.”

Meghan Hunter

A finalist for top college player of the year, Hunter coached women’s hockey at the University of Wisconsin: “I naturally gravitated into coaching because I thought there was something available at the time.”

Hunter spent time with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights and Hockey Canada, joining the Blackhawks in an administrative role in 2016 and climbing the ranks in scouting and hockey operations. Chicago promoted her to AGM in June.

“My path has never been easy,” Hunter said. “I wanted to play in the NHL, so when I realized that wasn’t a reality, I was like, ‘Wow, if I work at it, that would be great’.”

Haley Wickenheiser

Granato’s early rival, Wickenheiser is one of the best hockey players Canada has ever produced. She won four consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2002-2014 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

After retiring, Wickenheiser went into player development with the Maple Leafs while also working to complete her medical degree at the University of Calgary. She is still practicing medicine after Toronto promoted her to director of player development in early July.

“There’s a lot of buzz around it,” Wickenheiser said. “Nothing in my day is going to change what I’ve been doing for the last year, year and a half.”

Kate Madigan

Madigan graduated from Northeastern University with accounting degrees and worked at Deloitte for two years before switching to hockey.

“She transitioned from Deloitte and public accounting and put herself out there, didn’t take the safe route: put herself out there and people trusted her,” said her father, Jim, who is now the athletic director at Northeastern. “They gave her a place to succeed.”

Madigan, who was named the Devils’ AGM a day after Wickenheiser with the Leafs, is heading into his sixth season in New Jersey after serving as executive director of hockey operations and operations. She worked in the video/player information operation for two years before being promoted to director of pro scouting operations in 2021.