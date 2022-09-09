New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” the Malaysian defense contractor’s big, jovial personality endeared him across Asia, where he became wealthy by throwing wild sex parties and luxury gifts to US Navy commanders.

Leonard Francis has confessed to masterminding the largest bribery scandal in US military history. Now after pulling off a daring escape in broad daylight over the holiday weekend in an upscale suburban San Diego neighborhood, many are asking if he used that same charm to get help to disappear. Here’s a look at the case and what’s known and not known.

Fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ may have fled the country, US marshals say

Who is ‘Fat Leonard’ and why was he convicted?

Francis runs his family’s ship services business, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or owned and operated by the GDMA, which supplied the ships with food, water and fuel. An enigmatic figure, Francis was the main point of contact for US Navy ships in ports in Asia for more than two decades. He was photographed wining and dining with the Navy’s top brass. He lavished officials with Kobe beef, expensive cigars, concert tickets and wild sex parties in luxury hotels from Thailand to the Philippines. In turn, officials covered up his company’s overbilling of the US military. After being caught by investigators, Francis was lured to San Diego under false pretenses and arrested at a hotel in 2013. He pleaded guilty in 2015, admitting he offered more than $500,000 in cash bribes to Navy officials, defense contractors and others who helped him. The plan was for him to use his influence to get commanders to move their ships from the Navy’s 7th Fleet to ports he controlled so he could cover up the false accusations. Prosecutors say he billed the Navy for at least $35 million.

Why hasn’t he been punished yet?

Francis had faced up to 25 years in prison but his sentencing hearing was repeatedly pushed back to September 22 at the latest because he was a key witness in the US attorney’s case. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to cooperate with the 2009 investigation. With his help, prosecutors convicted 33 of 34 defendants, including more than two dozen naval officers. But while in custody, he was hospitalized and treated for kidney cancer and other medical problems, according to court transcripts, through unspecified procedures. After being released from the hospital, he was allowed by a judge in 2018 to live in a condominium and continue receiving medical care there, but was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and have a 24-hour security guard on site.

US Navy sailor pleads guilty to sending sexual photos to minors and then coercing them for additional material

What about his house arrest?

Francis moved out of the condominium after a disagreement with the landlord, according to court transcripts. But instead of returning to prison, Francis’ lawyers convinced a judge to allow him to remain on medical leave. He moved to another rental property. He will be under house arrest for almost five years. But U.S. District Court Judge Janice Sammartino repeatedly expressed reservations about the arrangement, which included the cost of a private security firm in charge of Francis’ surveillance. It was unclear from court records how many guards were on duty and where they were stationed, and what adjustments were made depending on his medical care. In a December 2020 court hearing, the judge learned that the house was left unguarded for three hours while a security officer went to dinner.

Ex-San Francisco official awaits sentencing in dirt road cleanup, corruption, bribery scandal

Was there concern expressed before he fled?

yes Sammartino questioned defense attorneys who said Francis was too ill to be treated by medical staff at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. She was also surprised to hear through a locked door that Francis’ three children and his mother lived in the main residence on the property he was on. His attorney asked the judge to allow his children to walk to school and occasionally go to the grocery store, but she expressed concern that he already had too much leniency, according to court transcripts. Questions about whether he is still warranted a medical furlough came after a letter from a San Diego surgeon was sent to a judge in late 2020 that gave Francis a clean bill of health after treating him. But his lawyer argued that there were other health issues and his medical care was extended till May 23, 2022. No other public transcripts about his living conditions have been released.

How did he escape?

Francis cut off his monitoring bracelet with heavy scissors and neighbors saw a U-Haul truck coming and going from the residence starting early Friday morning, two days before he disappeared on Sunday. San Diego police were called to the home about six hours later.

What is being done to find him?

Ten US federal, state and local agencies are searching for Francis. Since his home is only 40 minutes from the US-Mexico border, Mexican authorities have been alerted for him. The US Marshals Service has issued a notice asking the public for information